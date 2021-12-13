Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will box one another for the second time when they go head-to-head this weekend.

YouTube star Paul defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

However, with Fury withdrawing from the match-up last week due to a broken rib and chest infection, Woodley immediately stepped in.

The wrestling specialist got an “I love Jake,” tattoo after their first in-ring encounter – as per a bet between the opponents – in hope of receiving a rematch, though Paul overlooked Woodley until last week’s news surrounding fury.

Woodley, 39, staggered Paul, 24, in their first fight but failed to capitalise. He will no doubt seek a finish with more conviction this time – especially with Paul promising a $500,000 bonus for Woodley if he secures a knockout – though his fellow American has predicted his own stoppage win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 18 December at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5am GMT on Sunday morning, following a series of undercard fights – which will get under way at 2am GMT.

How can I watch?

The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.

What are the odds?

Paul: 1/3

Woodley: 9/4

Draw: 16/1

Via Betfair.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, with a background in wrestling and a powerful right hand. The 39-year-old lost his title to current champion Kamaru Usman in March 2019, a result which marked the start of a four-fight losing run. That streak led Woodley to be cut from the UFC, with his next move in mixed martial arts currently unknown. It did, however, allow the Missouri native the chance to box Paul in August – and this month.

Here’s a full breakdown of Woodley’s career and the threat he poses to Paul.

Will Jake Paul still fight Tommy Fury?

Following his withdrawal from his scheduled clash with Paul, Fury had this to say:

“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.

“I want this fight to happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”