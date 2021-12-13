Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley prize money: Fight purse for rematch

Tyron Woodley will get another chance to beat Jake Paul when he takes on the YouTube star in a rematch this weekend.

The pair’s first meeting in the boxing ring, in August, ended with Paul defeating the former UFC champion via split decision, despite being hurt by his fellow American in the middle of the contest.

Paul, 24, thus set up a clash with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – but the Briton was forced to withdraw last week, citing a broken rib and chest infection. Woodley previously tried to secure a rematch with Paul by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo, per a bet between the pair, but Paul overlooked the wrestling specialist.

Now, however, 39-year-old Woodley will go head-to-head with Paul again, looking to finish the 24-year-old and earn a $500,000 bonus by doing so.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 18 December at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5am GMT on Sunday morning, following a series of undercard fights – which will get under way at 2am GMT.

How can I watch?

Tyron Woodley (left) faces off with Jake Paul ahead of their first clash

The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.

What are the odds?

Paul: 1/3

Woodley: 9/4

Draw: 16/1

What is the prize money?

While the official purses for this rematch haven’t been revealed, we know a couple of things.

First of all, each man earned $2million for the first fight, so it is hard to see either receiving less on this occasion.

Furthermore, Paul has promised to pay Woodley a $500,000 bonus if the ex-UFC welterweight can knock him out. Paul also suggested that the sum will come straight from his own purse for this fight.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, with a background in wrestling and a powerful right hand. The 39-year-old lost his title to current champion Kamaru Usman in March 2019, a result which marked the start of a four-fight losing run. That streak led Woodley to be cut from the UFC, with his next move in mixed martial arts currently unknown. It did, however, allow the Missouri native the chance to box Paul in August – and this month.

Here’s a full breakdown of Woodley’s career and the threat he poses to Paul.

Will Jake Paul still fight Tommy Fury?

Following his withdrawal from his scheduled clash with Paul, Fury had this to say:

“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.

“I want this fight to happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”