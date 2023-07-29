Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will square off in Las Vegas tonight, in one of the biggest fights of this generation.

Fans have waited for this bout for years, and finally it has materialised, with the unbeaten Americans clashing on Saturday to crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

Spence, 33, is the WBC, WBA and IBF champion, while Crawford, 35, holds the WBO title. Spence will carry a professional record of 28-0 (22 knockouts) into the T-Mobile Arena, while Crawford is 39-0 (30 KOs).

Spence has not fought since April 2022, when he stopped Yordenis Ugas to collect the WBA belt, while Crawford most recently competed in December, retaining his title with a knockout of David Avanesyan.

Here’s all you need to know about one of the most-anticipated fights in years.

When is it?

Spence vs Crawford will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 29 July.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 30 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.95.

In the US, the card will be on Showtime pay-per-view, priced at $84.99.

Odds

Spence (left) is unified champion at welterweight, while Crawford holds the WBO belt (EPA)

Spence – 29/20

Crawford – 13/20

Draw – 12/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Errol Spence (WBC, WBA, IBF champion) vs Terence Crawford (WBO champion) (welterweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera (lightweight)

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago (vacant WBC bantamweight title)

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia (super-welterweight)

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery (super-middleweight)

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte (super-bantamweight)

Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales (lightweight)

Justin Viloria vs Pedro Borgaro (super-featherweight)

Demler Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin (lightweight)

Kevin Ventura vs DeShawn Prather (welterweight)