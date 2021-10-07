Tyson Fury not interested in talk of Dillian Whyte as next opponent

Tyson Fury has brushed off any talk of a future meeting with Dillian Whyte and has insisted he remains focussed on beating Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

Whyte has been confirmed by the WBC as the challenger for Fury and Wilder’s heavyweight title fight, with the rivals meeting for the third time in Las Vegas this weekend.

Fury or Wilder would have 30 days to set up a unification bout with WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk, but the newly-crowned Ukrainian is set to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch early next year.

Whyte would be next in line as the WBC interim champion, following his rematch victory over Aleksander Povetkin in March. The London fighter faces a former opponent of Fury’s in German Otto Wallin later this month.

When asked ahead of Saturday’s fight with Wilder whether he had been informed of the WBC’s announcement, Fury said: “That’s something I’ve not been told or am even interested in right now.

“I’ve got Deontay Wilder to deal with first and then me, my team, we’ll all sit down and make a decision on what’s next.”

Fury later added: “Just for the record, I can beat them all. Every single one of them put together. They can’t beat me, none of them can beat me.”

Whyte said on Wednesday that he had yet to hear from Fury’s camp and accused the ‘Gypsy King’ of being a “clown who can’t be taken seriously”.

He told the PA news agency: “Tyson Fury hasn’t spoken to anyone from my team about any fight. If he was serious, he would have sent emails or phone calls and we’d have been talking.

“If he was serious I would probably have even waited for him and not fought until December. But these fights are big fights, big fights don’t get made in one or two months. There’s a lot of things that need to happen.

“If he’s serious, he would have been trying to make the fight now. He just talks rubbish. He’s a clown, I can’t take a clown seriously. What do you do at clowns? You laugh at them.”