Tyson Fury press conference LIVE: Latest news as Derek Chisora heavyweight title fight confirmed
Tyson Fury is speaking to the media ahead of his December bout with Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tyson Fury will return to the ring on 3 December, when the Briton defends his WBC heavyweight title against compatriot and old rival Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Following his knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, Fury was expected to next take on the winner of August’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, with the victor of that title fight and the “Gypsy King” squaring off to crown an undisputed champion. However, Fury targeted the loser of that bout, after Joshua was outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian for the second time in 11 months. Negotiations with “AJ” fell through, though, and Fury has now turned his attention to another British heavyweight in Chisora.
The unbeaten Fury, 34, has already defeated the 38-year-old twice - via decision in 2011 and by TKO in 2014 - and this trilogy bout, reported by The Independent in September, came out of left field. Chisora last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision, six years after losing to the Bulgarian by the same means. Following the announcement of Fury vs Chisora 3 on Thursday, a press conference will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Follow live updates from the press conference below.
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Chisora: “I’m buzzing. It’s a great fight, this will be a good fight.
“I can’t really say much, because they put a gag on me in the contract...”
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Arum: “Every time you match heavyweights against hard-punching opponents, you have to really say a lot of prayers that something bad doesn’t happen.
“So, while I have all the confidence in the world in Tyson Fury, who I believe is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, I’ll be as nervous as anyone on the night.”
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Arum: “Look what Derek Chisora did with Oleksandr Usyk. That was a touch-and-go fight, before Usyk was able to pull it out.”
Usyk beat Chisora via unanimous decision in October 2020, though it was a tricky bout for the Ukrainian.
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum: “There is no fighter in the world as popular as Tyson Fury.
“I think this will be a terrific heavyweight fight.”
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Warren: “[The Usyk fight] is where we wanna be, but we’ve gotta focus on this one.
“If [Fury] didn’t fight in between [beating Dillian Whyte and facing Usyk], that’d be nearly a year out the ring, which can’t happen.
“He needs to be in the ring, he needs to fight. He’s been training.”
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Warren: “It’s a fight that Tyson can’t afford to slip up on, because we’re looking at that unification fight [with WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk] early next year.”
On Fury vs Joshua: “We wasted a month on that.”
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
“The champ is here!” shout Fury, as he joins Chisora on the stage.
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
Chisora takes to the stage!
Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference LIVE
First sighting of Fury! He’s wearing a familiarly colurful suit.
