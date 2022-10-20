Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora speak at a pre-fight press conference (The Independent)

Tyson Fury will return to the ring on 3 December, when the Briton defends his WBC heavyweight title against compatriot and old rival Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following his knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, Fury was expected to next take on the winner of August’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, with the victor of that title fight and the “Gypsy King” squaring off to crown an undisputed champion. However, Fury targeted the loser of that bout, after Joshua was outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian for the second time in 11 months. Negotiations with “AJ” fell through, though, and Fury has now turned his attention to another British heavyweight in Chisora.

The unbeaten Fury, 34, has already defeated the 38-year-old twice - via decision in 2011 and by TKO in 2014 - and this trilogy bout, reported by The Independent in September, came out of left field. Chisora last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision, six years after losing to the Bulgarian by the same means. Following the announcement of Fury vs Chisora 3 on Thursday, a press conference will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Follow live updates from the press conference below.