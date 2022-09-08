Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to ‘give the fans what they want’ in fresh call-out
Tyson Fury has called on Anthony Joshua to “give the fans what they want” and face him at last.
Former world champion Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight points loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.
Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title.
Earlier this week, Fury surprisingly rekindled the possibility of a fight with Joshua before the year is up before proposing a 60-40 purse split in his own favour.
A date of 26 November or 3 December appears likeliest for any meeting with Fury pushing Joshua to agree.
"AJ, I've not heard from you at all,” he posted on Thursday. “You've never said you want this fight or you don't. I'm going to do a video every hour of the day until you agree so let us know.
"Just to clarify, there has never been a December 17 date. There has only ever been November 26 at Wembley or December 3 at Cardiff, there never has been a date on December 17.
"This is it AJ, Eddie [Hearn], dont get scared now; agree to the fight and let's give the fans what they want. I've given you an unbelievable deal and an unbelievable opportunity, so let's go."
Fury was expected to take on Usyk next, in a fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but the Ukrainian is not expected to be fit in time for a December clash with the Briton.
As such, Fury has turned his attention to Joshua, whom fans have long wanted to see face his compatriot.
