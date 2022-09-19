Tyson Fury posts tribute to Queen as world awaits update on Anthony Joshua fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as he broke his social media silence with fans awaiting confirmation of his fight against Anthony Joshua.

Fury is trying to set up a heavyweight title bout against Joshua on 3 December and had pledged to upload a video every hour until his fellow Brit agreed. He stopped posting after the news of the Queen’s death but has updated his Instagram ahead of the monarch’s funeral.

“Hey guys, Queen’s funeral today,” Fury said in a brief update on his Instagram story. “I’ve been off social media for the past ten days mourning, in respect for our Queen who has died. Not posted nothing, not been interested in anything else, to be fair. I hope all the funeral goes well, condolences to the full family and may she rest in Heaven in eternity. In the mighty name of Jesus, amen.”

It is thought work was happening behind the scenes and that Joshua received a contract last Friday. The details haven’t been confirmed but it’s understood there was a 60/40 purse split in Fury’s favour but that would change to 50/50 if Fury triggered the rematch clause.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has explained why his man wants to take the fight despite being at a financial disadvantage, following his recent defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

“He thinks: ‘this is my only chance,’” he told Sky Sports. “Because if he fights Usyk, win or lose I think he’ll retire or you never know with Fury, he could just never fight again. The reason he accepts these terms is he feels this is the only chance he’ll get to fight Tyson Fury.

“So therefore, okay, it would have been better to come off a victory but we’re here and (Joshua thinks) I can beat him and I feel good. When he drew to (Deontay) Wilder, we offered Fury the fight against AJ and we offered him 60-40 and he said no and he said I’ll only take 50-50.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to push back on some of the terms. But in the end it was AJ who overruled and said no just accept it.”