Tyson Fury donned his gloves but threw zero punches at the open workout for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, before Sugarhill Steward confirmed the Briton’s corner team for the fight.

In May, Usyk beat Fury via split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. That result in Riyadh marked a first professional loss for Fury, whose corner team came under criticism for their work.

Fury, 36, was coached by head trainer Sugarhill Steward, Andy Lee, and his father John Fury – with many fans and pundits declaring that there were too many voices in the Briton’s corner.

On Wednesday (18 December), however, Steward said John Fury will be absent from the corner for Saturday’s rematch in Riyadh. Tyson’s corner will reportedly consist of Lee, Steward and a cutman.

Steward made that revelation in Riyadh after an open workout in which he laced up Fury’s gloves, only for the former heavyweight champion to throw zero punches and, effectively, opt against working out at all.

Fury did, however, mouth the words “hurt” and “damage” repeatedly.

“It was a little workout,” Steward laughed. “We gave it our best. Tyson Fury is just ready right now, along with myself. He’s always had like a silly demeanour and [been] playing around, but this is a different side of him. He’s just ready, 100 per cent ready.”

Tyson Fury at the open workout for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Fury was followed in the ring by Usyk, who shadow boxed and danced while a band outside the ring played a song that seemed to include the lyrics “Oleksandr Usyk”.

Usyk, 37, was asked about Fury’s strange workout and simply replied: “Okay.”

The unbeaten Ukrainian defends the unified heavyweight titles on Saturday, having vacated the IBF belt in spring.