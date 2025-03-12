2025 Stayers’ Hurdle Odds & Betting Guide

Wanted; a high-class hurdler with the perfect blend of speed and stamina.

Those are the usual requirements for Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle winners, who more often than not display the ability to quicken allied with a committed will-to-win as the demanding Cheltenham hill awaits after three exacting miles of galloping.

Last year’s winner Teahupoo ticks both boxes. Arguably as comfortable over two-and-a-half miles as three, Gordon Elliott’s classy gelding was favoured by a lack of pace in last season’s renewal allowing him to showcase that latent speed on the long run from the second last hurdle to the final obstacle.

The ante-post favourite on betting sites and reigning champion might find life a little tougher this year with the admirable Gowel Road likely to make the running, a scenario which could suit Lucky Place and The Wallpark both of which are upwardly mobile.

Stayers’ Hurdle 2025 Betting Preview – The Main Contenders

Teahupoo – Can the Champion Defend His Title?

Teahupoo became the first favourite to oblige in this event since Paisley Park (2019) when scoring at last year’s Festival and his entire campaign has been geared around successfully executing a defence of his title.

Trainer Gordon Elliott has followed the same formula with his star stayer, allowing him one run in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December.

It was a method which worked perfectly 12 months ago and Teahupoo fans will be heartened by the positive vibes which are emanating from Elliott’s Co Meath base.

It was a method which worked perfectly 12 months ago and Teahupoo fans will be heartened by the positive vibes which are emanating from Elliott's Co Meath base.

Key Challengers – Who Can Upset the Favourite?

It feels like Home By The Lee has run in the past 10 renewals such is his longevity, but it is just his fourth start in this staying feature. He is invariably on the scene and warmed up for this contest with a fine win at Leopardstown over Christmas, however the stats on horses of his age winning are not compelling.

The likes of Lucky Place and The Wallpark look more of a threat here. The former landed the Relkeel Hurdle at this venue on New Year’s Day and fits the criteria of previous winners who boast good form at trips short of three miles.

The Wallpark represents a stable with a superb record of landing these staying events, both Graded and handicaps, and he was not seen to great effect at Ascot last time following a stop-start gallop. The presence of Gowel Road should insure rather more generous pace which should suit ideally.

Monmiral could be one for the more speculative each-way punters as he is as big as 33/1 with Bet365 despite being a good winner of the Pertemps Final 12 months ago.

Stayers’ Hurdle Betting Trends

Using trends can be a smart way to pick the winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle, below are a few of the more informative trends and statistics:

Track form is a real positive with 17 of the past 28 winners boasting a win or placed effort at Cheltenham

Previous winners have a superb record in the race and often defend their title

No five-year-old has ever won the race so Rocky’s Diamond could be vulnerable

Only two of the last 51 winners have been older than nine which doesn’t bode well for Home By The Lee and Bob Olinger

Stayers’ Hurdle Past Winners (Last 10 Years)

Year Horse Jockey Trainer 2024 Teahupoo Jack Kennedy Gordon Elliott 2023 Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh Gordon Elliott 2022 Flooring Porter Danny Mullins Gavin Cromwell 2021 Flooring Porter Danny Mullins Gavin Cromwell 2020 Lisnagar Oscar Adam Wedge Rebecca Curtis 2019 Paisley Park Aidan Coleman Emma Lavelle 2018 Penhill Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2017 Nichols Canyon Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins 2016 Thistlecrack Tom Scudamore Colin Tizzard 2015 Cole Harden Gavin Sheehan Warren Greatrex

