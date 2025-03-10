Cheltenham Festival, the racing calendar’s premier jumps event begins on Tuesday and includes the usual highlights such as the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Friday’s Gold Cup.

The overall importance of the event to the horse racing calendar, and the fact that it is the most popular week-long racing festival in the UK, means that Cheltenham betting offers are particularly popular around the festival.

And this proliferation of offers means that Cheltenham presents opportunities for bettors of any experience, from seasoned punters placing a Lucky 15 to newbies staking their first each-way bet.

In this guide, we’ve taken a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers, as well as their advantages, tips on using them and the latest Cheltenham sign up offers.

Advantages of Cheltenham Betting Offers

As with any betting offers, the main advantage of using Cheltenham promos is the dual benefit of additional winning potential while not having to use as much of your own funds.

The best Cheltenham betting offers include money-back promotions, free bets and enhanced odds, which offer punters plenty of increased value alongside reduced risk.

In addition, some Cheltenham new customer offers will give new users good value on certain bets around the festival.

On a pure enjoyment level, such offers can enhance the overall betting experience during the festival, whether you’re attending yourself or watching along with millions of others.

Types of Cheltenham 2025 Betting Offers

Below is a quick rundown of the main types of Cheltenham festival offers that you’ll find on the best betting sites.

Free Bets: These are simply bets offered by bookies in which the customer does not need to stake their own funds. Cheltenham free bet offers may come as part of a welcome offer, though some bookies will hand out free bets if they stake a certain amount on certain races at Cheltenham.

Enhanced Odds/Price Boosts: Enhanced odds and price boosts are simply Cheltenham odds that have been improved (or enhanced) ahead of races. They may also apply to accumulators and specials and typically focus on popular selections.

Non-Runner No Bet: Non-Runner No Bet is a feature that some bookies provide that stipulates that your bet will be voided – and your stake returned – if the horse you wagered on doesn’t run, for whatever reason.

Best Odds Guaranteed: Best Odds Guaranteed is now a widespread offer run by plenty of horse racing betting sites. It guarantees that if you take an early price on a horse and the starting price (SP) is higher, the bookmaker will pay out at the better odds if your horse wins.

Money-Back Specials: Money-back specials are offers that specify that the punter will get money back (usually for use on another stake) if the original bet fulfils certain criteria. For Cheltenham, this is usually something along the lines of ‘money back if your horse finishes in ‘x’ position’ or a type of Non-Runner No Bet offer.

Best Cheltenham Offers

Betfred

There are two main Betfred Cheltenham offers available:

NRNB - Betfred offer outright Non Runner No Bet on every race at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. All you have to do is place a bet on the Outright NRNB markets on any race at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and, if your horse does not run, then you’ll get your money back. Simple.

Bets placed on specials markets, boosts and Tote will not qualify for this offer, but both new and existing online customers can avail of the promo.

Welcome Offer - Betfred have arguably the best welcome offer in the business. New customers can secure £50 in free bets after signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 online on any sports market with odds of 1/1 or greater. Your free bets will be credited once your qualifying wager has settled. Be sure to use the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 when registering.

BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin mainly offer MoneyBack Specials, including:

Beaten by a nose – punters can receive up to £100 in free bet refunds if their horse is beaten by a nose (excludes Lucky 15 bets).

Beaten by half a length in a Chase – up to £100 in free bet refunds if your horse loses by less than half a length, including nose, short head, plus head and neck (excludes Lucky 15).

There is also an offer for money back up to £100 if your horse finishes second to a 50/1 outsider (also excludes Lucky 15s).

Unibet

Unibet’s wide variety of Cheltenham betting offers include:

Racing Acca Boost - Unibet offers the chance for users to boost three Cheltenham accas daily, with boosts of 40 per cent available with a maximum stake of £20.

UniBoost - With Uniboost, bettors can select three horses per day to boost their odds. It can be on any day or any race with a maximum bet of £20.

Same Race Multi - Unibet offers users a new bet builder style feature specially designed for horse racing. It allows customers to pick multiple bets from the same race into a four-legged bet builder. This is unique and could prove a big hit at Cheltenham.

Super Boost - Along with UniBoost, Unibet also has a wide range of price boosts available on popular Cheltenham picks. Look out for these boosts on the homepage, especially the Super Boost for the leading Cheltenham races.

BoyleSports

The Boylesports sign up offer is valid on Cheltenham and once you make use of that you may want to check out their Cheltenham accumulator promos:

Acca Club - BoyleSports have the best Acca Club in the business. By placing 5x £5 bets on accas with odds of 3/1 or greater, you’ll qualify for a £5 free bet to use on Cheltenham.

Acca Rewards - Acca Rewards allows you either to use Acca Insurance or gain an Acca Boost up to 100 per cent on winning racing accumulators.

William Hill

William Hill provide three main Cheltenham offers:

NRNB - William Hill offers NRNB on all Cheltenham races on all cash stakes for outright or EW bets. Bets placed using free bets are not eligible though.

Bet Boosts - William Hill has a range of Bet Boosts on a wide variety of horses and races. These offer premium value compared to original odds.

Best Odds Guaranteed - William Hill offer Best Odds Guaranteed on all Cheltenham Races. With BOG, if you place a bet on a horse at an early price and its starting price (SP) turns out to be higher, you'll be paid at the better odds.

Bet365

The main Bet365 Cheltenham offers include:

Bet Boosts - Bet365 offers outstanding value on their sportsbook for a range of Cheltenham races. All races will have price boosts, but look out for the Super Boost of the day that offers even better value than other betting sites on the market.

Extra Place Extra - Bet365 offers extra places on selected Cheltenham races, boosting the possibilities for each-way betting. Bear in mind, this offer is not eligible with BOG.

Sign Up Offer - Bet365 offer a simple bet £10 get £30 welcome offer. It allow users to secure £30 in free bets by simply signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sport with odds of 1/5 or greater. The low odds threshold stands out to us, making this offer potentially valuable. Use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2024 when signing up to secure your free bets.

LiveScore Bet

There are two main Cheltenham betting offers at LiveScore Bet:

Money back - LiveScore Bet are one of the newcomers in the UK betting scene, but they certainly match the established names with their money back special, offering up to £10 in free bets if your horse finishes second, third or fourth in selected Cheltenham races.

NRMB - LiveScore Bet offers Non-Runner Money Back offers for Cheltenham that guarantees your stake returned in cash should your selected runner not compete.

How to Choose the Best Cheltenham Bet Offers

With so many Cheltenham offers around, it can be difficult to settle on one or two promotion.

Nevertheless, there are some factors to keep in mind when choosing between offers:

Individual preferences: Make sure to choose an offer – and a betting site – that caters to your individual tastes, whether that be solid sign-up offer or day-to-day offers tailored to your preferred races and horses. Welcome offers: There are dozens of Cheltenham welcome offers that are valid for use on the festival, so make sure to pick an offer with favourable terms and good value. Terms and conditions: With regards to terms, make sure they are as unrestrictive as possible. Favourable terms include no maximum win cap, a longer timeframe to take advantage of the offer, a range of available payment methods or the amount needed to make the qualifying wager. Wagering requirements: The best offers carry no wagering requirements, meaning you can withdraw winnings (or re-use them to your preference) without being forced to re-stake them. This is more common on casino sites, but some new betting sites impose them on sportsbook offers. Offer validity: Make sure the offer is valid for a reasonable amount of time – for Cheltenham, this may be until the final races of the festival, or the end of the day.

Tips For Cheltenham Betting

There are several things to consider before wagering on any given horse or race:

Horses : Take a look at the horse’s recent form and how it has performed on that particular course or race in the past.

: Take a look at the horse’s recent form and how it has performed on that particular course or race in the past. Trainers : Research the particular trainer’s record at Cheltenham and in certain races.

: Research the particular trainer’s record at Cheltenham and in certain races. Jockeys : It pays to have a look at the jockey’s record and relationship with the horse, as well as their past experience at Cheltenham with other horses and trainers.

: It pays to have a look at the jockey’s record and relationship with the horse, as well as their past experience at Cheltenham with other horses and trainers. Weather and course: The weather can play a big part in how a horse performs.

The weather can play a big part in how a horse performs. Types of bet: Research which sort of bet suits the race and horse. For example, using E/W bets and other special acca bets such as placepots may help to cover your bases. However, bear in mind that some Cheltenham offers are not eligible with certain bet types.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Cheltenham festival betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino apps, poker sites, bingo sites or any other type of betting site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

