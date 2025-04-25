Chris Eubank Jr admits he is in ‘pain’ after being called a disgrace by father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr revealed he is in “pain” following his father’s comments where he labelled him a “disgrace” for slapping rival Conor Benn with an egg in their February press conference.

The pair are said to not have spoken in “years” following the breakdown of their relationship after Eubank Jr removed his father as part of his boxing entourage.

The comments come ahead of Eubank Jr’s and Benn’s showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

“My own father, a man I’ve idolised for my entire life, doesn’t speak to me, we haven’t spoken for years and he thinks I’m a disgrace. These things is what pain is to me,” Eubank Jr said at a press conference on Thursday.

Eddie Hearn stormed out of the press conference after Eubank Jr continued his pre-fight antics of not letting the Matchroom promoter speak without interruption.

Hearn left the stage and allowed Matchroom CEO Frank Smith to take his place at the table.

Both Hearn and Smith were subjects of Eubank Jr’s public tirade against promoters in September where he labelled them “scumbags” – a statement he apologised for afterwards.

“I can’t wait for Conor Benn to smash you to pieces,” Hearn said before making his exit.

“I’m going to introduce you to scumbag number two, Frank Smith, come and take over.”

To which Eubank Jr added: “Frank, if Eddie isn’t speaking, do you think you’re going to get a word in?

“We’re going to have some parliamentary procedure here, anything Matchroom, Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith has to say is irrelevant and will not be heard.”

Conor Benn, who has fought twice since being cleared to box following his two failed drug tests in 2022, had his training camp in Mallorca.

His father Nigel, whose two fights against Eubank Sr in the 90s has exacerbated the tensions between the two sons, revealed Benn made IBF champion William Scull “quit” in sparring.

“Denzel Bentley had his hands full with Conor,” Nigel Benn said.

“He then fought (Bruno) Surace who knocked out (Jaime) Munguia and Conor bullied him around.

“Then to put the cherry on top he sparred William Scull, an IBF champion. In round eight he quit, he just stopped and he couldn’t take no more. I just thought ‘my little boy just damaged the IBF champion’.

“I don’t believe this fight (vs Eubank) goes past four rounds.”

It was revealed on Thursday that former rival of Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders has been hired by the Benn team to inspect his hand wraps before the bell rings in what is the latest act of mind games between the two camps.