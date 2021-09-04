Conor Benn takes on Adrian Granados on the Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington undercard (Mark Robinson)

Conor Benn has been one of the most British boxing’s most improved fighters over the past two years, stepping out of his father’s shadow supremely well with a string of impressive wins.

The 24-year-old has won three of his last four bouts by KO, to extend his record to 18-0 heading into tonight’s test against the battle-hardened Adrian Granados.

The Mexican’s record of 21-8-3 is far from stellar, but the reality of those defeats tells a more representative story of the 32-year-old’s prowess in the ring. Two of those defeats were against Adrian Broner and Shawn Porter, with the Broner loss decided by mere split decision. In fact, Granados has only ever been knocked out by Danny Garcia, another world class welterweight fighter, and former belt holder.

Tonight’s fight represents stern test for Benn who is just arriving at the fringe of world level. How he deals with a wily operator like Granados will tell us a great deal more about his readiness to face some of the world’s best at welterweight – one of boxing’s most stacked divisions.

Benn should prevail against the slightly weathered Granados – but this this card’s main event is a timely reminder of the threat that underdogs can pose to some of British boxing’s biggest stars.

Follow live updates below, plus undercard results with a series of mouthwatering fights to build up to the main event: