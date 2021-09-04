Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The Leeds Warrior must avenge his brutal loss to Lara six months ago if he is to rekindle world title aspirations
Conor Benn has been one of the most British boxing’s most improved fighters over the past two years, stepping out of his father’s shadow supremely well with a string of impressive wins.
The 24-year-old has won three of his last four bouts by KO, to extend his record to 18-0 heading into tonight’s test against the battle-hardened Adrian Granados.
The Mexican’s record of 21-8-3 is far from stellar, but the reality of those defeats tells a more representative story of the 32-year-old’s prowess in the ring. Two of those defeats were against Adrian Broner and Shawn Porter, with the Broner loss decided by mere split decision. In fact, Granados has only ever been knocked out by Danny Garcia, another world class welterweight fighter, and former belt holder.
Tonight’s fight represents stern test for Benn who is just arriving at the fringe of world level. How he deals with a wily operator like Granados will tell us a great deal more about his readiness to face some of the world’s best at welterweight – one of boxing’s most stacked divisions.
Benn should prevail against the slightly weathered Granados – but this this card’s main event is a timely reminder of the threat that underdogs can pose to some of British boxing’s biggest stars.
Follow live updates below, plus undercard results with a series of mouthwatering fights to build up to the main event:
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 8
Can Hughes remain calm? Has he spent too much energy, still five more rounds here.
This is going to reveal a lot about both fighters.
It already has, Straffon so tough to still be in there.
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 6
This is relentless.
Hughes refuses to let up. Straffon is fighting on instinct.
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 5
Hughes is boxing nicely here as enter the fifth, some smart counters.
Straffon is buzzed!
Hughes rocks him, this is an onslaught!
Wow, stunning assault from Hughes, he’s piling on the pressure. Straffon nearly went, but has finally smothered him, while stuck in the corner.
Bridges PTS Gangloff
Bridges gets it on Steve Gray’s scorecard, which reads 77-76.
Darren Barker believes that’s harsh and Gangloff has been wronged there.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 7
Bridges in big trouble, her right hand is hurt and she’s shaking it badly.
But she may hang on here with one round left.
It’s all Gangloff, quality right to end the seventh.
Lara vs Warrington 2: Leeds Warrior arrives
Josh Warrington has just arrived!
Chants of “Leeds, Leeds, Leeds” ring around Headingley.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 6
Three more rounds, that is a disappointment.
Gangloff now coming on strong, the better quality shots, more thought behind her work.
Bridges lumbering forward still, relying on her power.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 5
Gangloff’s team confident here, they think Bridges is getting tired.
But she’s out with purpose to start the fifth, there’s only one way seemingly.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 3
Bridges with barely any defence and taking plenty coming in.
Looping rights seem to be doing the trick, but there are openings for Gangloff.
Bridges in control here and with more firepower, tough one for Gangloff to deter her opponent.
Bridges with a knock to her wrist though, one to watch into the fourth and beyond...
Eddie Hearn on Bridges vs Gangloff
“It's what we love, it's lively. People want to get out again and watch live sport.
“She's a star, she's a Leeds United supporter, she's in a tough fight."
