Conor Benn relinquishes licence with British Boxing Board of Control

Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr was called off after he tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:29
Conor Benn has relinquished his licence (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn has relinquished his licence with the British Boxing Board of Control, the governing body has announced.

Benn was due to face a BBBofC hearing last Friday at which allegations of misconduct following the cancellation of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr were upheld.

It comes after trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a test taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“On the morning of the hearing, Mr Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC,” a BBBofC statement read.

“In accordance with its rules and regulations, the board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr Benn was legally represented.

“The allegations of misconduct against Mr Benn were upheld.”

UK Anti-Doping has launched an investigation into Benn’s failed drugs test, which led to the postponement of his grudge match against Eubank Jr, scheduled for October 8.

Benn said he was “completely shocked and surprised” by the result and insisted he is a “clean athlete”.

The 157lbs catchweight fight at the O2 Arena in London was called off two days before it was due to take place, with the BBBofC declaring it “prohibited”.

Benn and Eubank Jr were scheduled to square off 29 years after a meeting between their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.

