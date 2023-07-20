The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates from fourth Test at Old Trafford
Stuart Broad became only the second seamer to take 600 Test wickets as England‘s bowlers limited Australia on the opening day of a must-win fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. Broad’s 600th wicket arrived just after lunch, drawing a set Travis Head into a hook to long leg as England repeatedly found ways to break partnerships on another nip-and-tuck day of this engrossing series. Australia closed on 299/8, with Chris Woakes the pick of the England’s attack with figures of four-for-52 as four visiting batters fell between 41 and 51 in a series of squandered starts.
Despite a benign-looking pitch and the prospect of afternoon sunshine, Ben Stokes asked Australia to bat, motivated by his side’s 2-1 deficit in the series and the threat of a weekend washout, but in need of early breakthroughs to justify the call. Stuart Broad responded by taking out in-form opener Usman Khawaja for three, moving to 599 Test wickets in the process, but England managed only one more before lunch when Woakes had David Warner caught behind for 32.
Mark Wood seared one into Steve Smith’s pads soon after the interval but a counter-punching Head put the pressure back on England’s attack, building a partnership with a more reserved Marnus Labuschagne, who notched his first half-century of the series. But soon after Moeen Ali had extracted Labuschagne LBW on review, Broad returned to draw an error from Head and follow teammate James Anderson to a milestone also achieved by spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.
Mitchell Marsh followed Head’s lead, exhibiting his clean striking for a second Test in succession as an Australia batting order lengthened by the inclusion of two all-rounders threatened to show their worth, but the exemplary Woakes removed both Marsh and Cameron Green in the same over as England re-took control. And Woakes found what could prove a vital late strike to end Alex Carey’s resistance and leave England just about on top with victory a must in Manchester.
Follow all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia:
Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fourth Test, day two
It's a fine day for cricket at Old Trafford. Expect sunshine and very little rain throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to be around 17-19C.
England will hope to get rid of the Aussie tail and start eating away at the deficit. With the prospect of rain later in the match, Bazball could prove a useful strategy.
Marnus Labuschagne on Australia without Todd Murphy in fourth Ashes Test
“It’s going to be interesting to say this, but think it will be one of those wickets, because [it’s] been undercover for a few days it didn’t have that rock hardness, the thatchiness of the grass is spinning,” Marnus Labuschagne said.
“Once that wears off, think the middle of the wicket will not spin so much. The ends will rough up eventually if the weather stays good, but think it will actually spin less as the game goes on from the good part of the wicket.”
