Today’s match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground may decide how successful England’sT20 World Cup campaign ultimately is. After their shock defeat to Ireland on Wednesday – by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method – Jos Buttler’s side cannot afford to drop anymore points in the Super 12s. That means they will likely have to beat the three toughest opponents in Group 1: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia to progress to the semi-finals.

Today, England take on the old enemy in a game that is likely to knock one of these sides out of the tournament. It is too early to know for sure if that will be the case but there are only five matches to play in the Super 12 stage and two defeats here could turn out to be a knockout blow. Australia currently sit below England in the group having been battered by New Zealand – who won by 89 runs - in their first match of the competition before suffering a scare against Sri Lanka on Tuesday despite romping home with 21 balls to spare.

That sets the stage nicely. Neither team is playing their best cricket but there are very few games as competitive in world cricket than England vs Australia. If England are to have any chance Buttler’s batters need to hit their stride and Ben Stokes has to turn around his shocking form. In four attempts they have never won a T20I at the MCG and there is no better time than now to do so.

