Jonny Bairstow will hope to lead England to glory (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as England take on India eyeing what would be a remarkable win on the final day at Edgbaston.

Unbeaten knocks from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have Brendon McCullum’s thrillseekers daring to dream of a record chase of 378 in what is sure to be a grandstand finish to this series decider. No England side has ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer looks set to raise the bar in Birmingham.

An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley carved a huge chunk of the target, before Root (76 not out) and Bairstow (72no) continued their magnificent form to leave the hosts 259-3 at the end of day four. Follow all the latest from day five in the live blog below: