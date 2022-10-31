Jump to content

What time is England vs New Zealand and how can I watch it on TV?

Everything you need to know ahead of the T20 World Cup Group 1 clash

Jack Rathborn
Monday 31 October 2022 12:06
Comments
(Getty Images)

England face New Zealand in a huge match to determine the chances of reaching the semi-finals for Jos Buttler’s side.

England’s defeat to Ireland and a washout against Australia has heightened the pressure on England here against the Black Caps.

Victory is therefore vital to ensure they retain control of their T20 World Cup fate, with Kane Williamson’s side able to play with greater freedom after wins over Australia and Sri Lanka.

The recent history between the sides and the unforgettable 2019 Cricket World Cup final sets up the prospect of another classic.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

England vs New Zealand is due to begin at 8am GMT on Tuesday 1 November at The Gabba in Brisbane.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the T20 World Cup match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage from 7:30am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Both teams are expected to select the same line-ups as their last games, with Chris Woakes likely to remain in the side ahead of David Willey, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills.

Daryl Mitchell is set to play once again after overcaming a muscular issue to displace Mark Chapman in the win over Sri Lanka, making 22 from 24 balls.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Jos Buttler (capt. & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt.), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Odds

England win 8/15

New Zealand win 6/4

Prediction

England hold the upperhand in the head-to-head against the Black Caps, winning 12 of 22 T20Is with eight defeats. But their World Cup matches have returned three wins apiece. Tim Southee has proven dangerous so far, but if England can negotiate the veteran quick, they should have enough firepower to get over the line and kickstart their campaign. England to win by four wickets

