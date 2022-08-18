England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test at Lord’s today as Ollie Pope leads fight
England look to battle back against South Africa on day two of the first Test at Lord’s
England take on South Africa on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s today and the hosts begin under the pump after an impressive opening session by the tourists on Tuesday.
Kagiso Rabada took the wickets of both of England’s openers, Alex Lees and the struggling Zak Crawley, before the swing of towering Marco Jansen proved too much for Joe Root. The 90mph pace of Anrich Nortje topped Jonny Bairstow for a duck and also claimed the scalps of captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, before heavy rain brought the day’s play to a premature close with England on 116-6.
Much of the pre-match rhetoric had revolved around ‘Bazball’ – England’s new attacking philosophy which saw them whitewash New Zealand and beat India earlier this summer – with South Africa captain Dean Elgar unimpressed by both the strategy and the constant questions about how his team would deal with it. But it is South Africa with the upper hand after day one and England require another fightback from a difficult position. Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from the first Test below.
Wicket! Pope 73, b Rabada. England 134-7
It’s the one South Africa desperately wanted this morning – Ollie Pope. Rabada offers something outside off-stump and Pope slashes a little loosely to take out his stumps with an inside edge.
England 134-6, Pope 73 Broad 6; South Africa yet to bat
36th over: Pope faces Nortje, rather than Broad this time, which is how England will like it given the short stuff the England tailender was facing a couple of overs ago. Pope knocks three leaving Broad the final ball to face, which is short, and bounces all the way through via a glance off the gloves for four runs.
England 127-6, Pope 70 Broad 2; South Africa yet to bat
35th over: Pope hits Rabada for two through midwicket, then a single to put Broad on strike. Broad is in Bazball mode, and he slashes one high over mid-off for two more. He finishes the over with a slightly wild shuffle forwards which lets the ball fly through, but it misses the stumps to Rabada’s growing frustration.
England 122-6, Pope 67 Broad 0; South Africa yet to bat
34th over: Anrich Nortje’s pace was a nightmare for England’s middle order yesterday, and he starts with a rapid maiden full of bounce aimed at Stuart Broad’s upper body. One ball reaches 94mph.
England 122/6, Pope 67 Broad 0; South Africa yet to bat
33rd over: Dropped! Oh, what a moment this might prove to be. Kagiso Rabada opens the morning’s bowling and probes Ollie Pope’s off-stump, before Pope knocks a four down to fine leg. But the sixth delivery is a peach, pitching on the stumps before jagging straight and Pope edges to the slips... where Sarel Erwee fumbles it. A huge chance. Rabada had even started celebrating.
England vs South Africa
We are under way at Lord’s...
Lord’s turning red for “Red for Ruth” day
Lord’s turns ‘Red for Ruth’ on Thursday in recognition of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.
The former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss’s wife died from lung cancer in December 2018, aged 46. Strauss, whose two sons Sam and Luca were young children at the time of Ruth’s illness and death, has since set up the foundation to support families as they prepare for grief and bereavement.
Forecast set fair
Some good news after rain disrupted play on day one - today looks set to be much drier. It’s currently sunny at Lord’s with no rain in the sky, so we should be absolutely fine for the scheduled 11am start.
The forecast also looks pretty clear for the rest of the day, so fingers crossed no interruptions and we should have a full day’s play on ‘Red for Ruth’ Day.
Superstar seamer Kagiso Rabada proved a thorn in England’s side on day one and he claims variation was the key to putting England on the ropes.
Rabada’s two wickets in 12 overs for just 36 runs came despite him being a doubt ahead of the game due to an ankle injury sustained during the T20 series against England earlier in the summer.
The fast bowler insisted that there is no animosity between the sides after a war of words in the build-up to the first Test, believing his team have to adapt to the opposition.
“We’ve always bowled the same and there was a bit in the wicket today and I think we got rewards for putting the ball in the right areas,” Rabada said. “Normally you tend to do the same thing over and over in Test cricket but I think you have slightly different plans to different batters.
“Different teams have different strategies and I guess it’s just about adapting to what the opposition throws at you.
“So there’s nothing really going around that brings any animosity or white line fever, but I think it’s just about adapting to the team’s strategy.”
England set to play Ireland in one of 22 Tests from 2023 to 2027
The ICC has revealed its next Future Tours Program cycle with England set to play Ireland in a home Test ahead of next summer’s Ashes.
Cricket’s governing body outlined its international calendar between 2023 and 2027 on Wednesday with England set to play 22 Tests, the most of any of the ICC’s 12 full members.
With more franchise leagues set to begin next year, it has only increased the scrutiny and pressure on the schedule and Australia and India are the other two countries who will play the most Tests during the four-year cycle with 21 and 20 respectively.
The 2023-2027 FTP cycle confirms next summer’s Ashes will not take place in August, the month set to be dominated by the third edition of English cricket’s franchise league The Hundred. Instead, England and Australia will contest the Ashes during June and July.
A home Test against Ireland at the beginning of June will act as a precursor ahead of Ben Stokes’ side looking to win back the urn.
England’s next Test assignment after the Ashes will be a five-match series in India at the start of a busy 2024. West Indies and Sri Lanka will provide home challenges in red-ball cricket before Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand end the year.
India will return the favour in 2025 with a five-match home Test series during the summer and a trip Down Under awaits in the winter.
New Zealand and Pakistan provide the red-ball cricket entertainment in the UK in 2026 before three Tests in South Africa and a further two away to Bangladesh occur during the winter.
It means England will not play Test cricket in the West Indies for at least five years having lost the recent series there in March.
PA
