England take on South Africa on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s today and the hosts begin under the pump after an impressive opening session by the tourists on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada took the wickets of both of England’s openers, Alex Lees and the struggling Zak Crawley, before the swing of towering Marco Jansen proved too much for Joe Root. The 90mph pace of Anrich Nortje topped Jonny Bairstow for a duck and also claimed the scalps of captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, before heavy rain brought the day’s play to a premature close with England on 116-6.

Much of the pre-match rhetoric had revolved around ‘Bazball’ – England’s new attacking philosophy which saw them whitewash New Zealand and beat India earlier this summer – with South Africa captain Dean Elgar unimpressed by both the strategy and the constant questions about how his team would deal with it. But it is South Africa with the upper hand after day one and England require another fightback from a difficult position. Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from the first Test below.