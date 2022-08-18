Matty Potts took England’s second wicket of the day at Lord’s (AP)

South Africa maintained their stranglehold on the first Test at Lord’s by bowling England out for 165 on the second morning with Kagiso Rabada claiming an impressive five-wicket haul.

Rain halted the tourists’ charge on day one with England struggling to 116-6 and on the verge of posting their lowest total since the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum set about transforming red-ball cricket in this country.

While the hosts moved beyond the 141 they scored here against New Zealand in June, Rabada sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion early and picked up 5-52 to bring England’s first innings to an end inside an hour on day two.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee were handed a tricky 50-minute period to negotiate before lunch but did so to walk off with their side 27 without loss after Elgar successfully reviewed a caught behind off Stuart Broad, while Zak Crawley also put down a thick edge from the away captain. But Elgar then fell to Anderson in unfortunate circumstances, playing on to his stumps.

Lord’s was a sea of red with the home of cricket turning ‘Red for Ruth’ for the fourth successive year in memory of Sir Andrew Strauss’ wife Ruth, who died in 2018. Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from the first Test below.