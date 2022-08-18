Jump to content
Liveupdated1660834744

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test at Lord’s after Anderson and Potts take wickets

England look to make inroads into South Africa’s batting line-up on day two after Kagiso Rabada takes five wickets

Lawrence Ostlere
at Lord’s
,Luke Baker
Thursday 18 August 2022 15:59
<p>Matty Potts took England’s second wicket of the day at Lord’s </p>

(AP)

South Africa maintained their stranglehold on the first Test at Lord’s by bowling England out for 165 on the second morning with Kagiso Rabada claiming an impressive five-wicket haul.

Rain halted the tourists’ charge on day one with England struggling to 116-6 and on the verge of posting their lowest total since the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum set about transforming red-ball cricket in this country.

While the hosts moved beyond the 141 they scored here against New Zealand in June, Rabada sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion early and picked up 5-52 to bring England’s first innings to an end inside an hour on day two.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee were handed a tricky 50-minute period to negotiate before lunch but did so to walk off with their side 27 without loss after Elgar successfully reviewed a caught behind off Stuart Broad, while Zak Crawley also put down a thick edge from the away captain. But Elgar then fell to Anderson in unfortunate circumstances, playing on to his stumps.

Lord’s was a sea of red with the home of cricket turning ‘Red for Ruth’ for the fourth successive year in memory of Sir Andrew Strauss’ wife Ruth, who died in 2018. Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from the first Test below.

1660834744

South Africa 149-2, Erwee 60 Markham 7; England 165

41st over: Anderson continues, and Erwee knocks a quick single before Markram sees off the rest of the over. Jack Leach is loosening up.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:59
1660834446

South Africa 148-2, Erwee 59 Markham 7; England 165

40th over: Potts targets the front pad of Erwee but the opener is seeing it so clearly right now and flicks away to the leg side for a single. Markram plays a beautiful cover drive for four and already looks at home in these conditions. He got runs in the warm-up game against the Lions and will be hoping to add to that here after coming into the side for the injured Bavuma.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:54
1660834176

South Africa 143-2, Erwee 58 Markham 3; England 165

39th over: Anderson to Erwee, who prods one through point for a single and brings the new man Aiden Markham into the line of fire – five slips, or perhaps four and a gully, for England as they try to seize the momentum – but Markham pushes away a single and gets off strike.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:49
1660833734

Wicket! Petersen 24, c Pope b Potts. South Africa 138-2

There it is, and no one has deserved a wicket more than Matthew Potts today. He swings one away outside off stump and tempts Keegan Petersen, who thick-edges to Ollie Pope.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:42
1660833586

South Africa 138-1, Erwee 56, Petersen 24; England 165

37th over: Erwee earns two from a wearying Broad.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:39
1660833369

South Africa 136-1, Erwee 54, Petersen 24; England 165

36th over: Potts brings good movement off the seam but can’t quite find the edge of Petersen. A frustrating day for the bowler so far.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:36
1660833212

South Africa 134-1, Erwee 54, Petersen 22; England 165

35th over: Nearly a run out! Erwee dabbed and ran for a single which wasn’t there, and Broad rushed in and flung the ball at the stumps, but missed his target. That non-existent single becomes three.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:33
1660833027

South Africa 129-1, Erwee 51, Petersen 20; England 165

34th over: Petersen drills a half-volley through the covers, then nudges a single. It’s not quite Bazball but South Africa are ticking along at a good pace here.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:30
1660832468

South Africa 124-1, Erwee 51, Petersen 15; England 165

33rd over: 50 up for Erwee, who was contemplating retirement 18 months ago. A lovely stroke through the covers for four to bring up the landmark. He has been open about seeking help for mental health issues and the result is a blossoming Test career a little later than most at 32.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:21
1660832295

South Africa 120-1, Erwee 47, Petersen 15; England 165

32nd over: Petersen chunks a leading edge down to third man for a couple of runs as Potts steams in again, after an Erwee single. He is edging closer to a half century.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2022 15:18

