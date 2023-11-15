Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India and New Zealand meet in Mumbai in the first Cricket World Cup semi-final.

The hosts concluded their group stage campaign unbeaten, again impressing in a thrashing of the Netherlands on Sunday to maintain momentum into the knockout stages.

But India also topped the group stage standings four years ago before being felled by the Black Caps at Old Trafford.

New Zealand have survived a series of injuries to reach another white-ball major tournament semi-final and have the big-game pedigree to challenge the World Cup favourites.

When is India vs New Zealand?

India vs New Zealand is due to start at 8.30am GMT on Wednesday 15 November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage due to start at 8am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

India suffered a scare during Sunday’s encounter with the Netherlands when Mohammed Siraj took a ball to the throat after dropping a catch on the boundary. The seamer was fit enough to return to bowl later in the innings, though, and is not thought to be a concern for the semi-final. India are therefore almost certain to be unchanged, with Ravindra Jadeja the sole all-rounder and only five recognised bowlers.

New Zealand have more selection decisions to make having secured their semi-final spot with a comfortable win over Sri Lanka last week. Mitchell Santner continued a fine tournament by starring with the ball in Bangalore and the Black Caps could consider bolstering their spin options with leggie Ish Sodhi, particularly given all of India’s top six are right-handed. An unchanged team is likely, though.

Predicted line-ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt.), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Prediction

India progress to Sunday’s final.