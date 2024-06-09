India v Pakistan LIVE: T20 World Cup build-up and latest updates from New York
Follow all the action from the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup fixture at Nassau County International Stadium
India take on Pakistan in the most highly-anticipated group match of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.
Pakistan were left reeling after a shock super-over defeat to the United States in Dallas on Thursday and will have to bounce back in one of the fiercest rivalries in sport.
Only two teams will qualify from Group A and India started their campaign with a dominant victory over Ireland, as they went into the tournament among the favourites, despite not having won a major international event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
However, there have been serious questions raised about the playing surface on the pop-up stadium in Nassau County, with the ICC admitting the pitch is not up to standard and would be subject to ‘remedies’ before the flagship game.
Follow all the live action in the blog below.
Pakistan stunned in super over defeat to United States in T20 World Cup
The United States won a thrilling super over to seal a famous victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dallas.
After both sides finished their innings on 159 in their Group A match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, the USA held their nerve to pull off a major upset and make it back-to-back wins in the tournament.
Batting first in the super over, the USA made 18-1, with Aaron Jones on 11 before being run out and seven runs coming via extras.
Iftikhar Ahmed then took Pakistan to five for none off three balls in their super over before he was brilliantly caught by Nitish Kumar close to the boundary and USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar restricted them to 13-1.
T20 World Cup pitch in New York ‘bordering on dangerous’
Concerns are growing over the state of the T20 World Cup pitch in New York, with former England coach Andy Flower suggesting conditions at the ground were “bordering on dangerous” during India’s win over Ireland.
Bringing big matches to the pop up Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island has been a key part of the International Cricket Council’s bid to break the lucrative American market, but the gambit is off to a rocky start. With ‘drop in’ pitches grown over 1,000 miles away in Florida and transported via truck just a month ago, teething problems are hardly a surprise.
After a low-scoring opening game between South Africa and Sri Lanka served up scores of 77 all out and 80-4 – hardly the kind of explosive hitting promoters would hope for – things got even trickier on Wednesday.
Runs were hard to come by again as Ireland were bowled out for 96 with huge variations in bounce causing havoc for their batters. India chased their target with plenty of time to spare but only after captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt having taken blow on the upper arm from a Josh Little delivery that leapt sharply.
Flower, a seasoned coach with experience all over the world, sounded a note of caution about the setup.
“I’ve got to say that is not a good surface to play international cricket on. It is bordering on dangerous,” he told ESPN Cricinfo. “We saw the ball bouncing from a length both ways, keeping low occasionally but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on the the thumb, the gloves, the helmet. It proved very, very difficult batting conditions for any side.”
How to watch India v Pakistan
The Group A fixture between India and Pakistan is due to start at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 9 June at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channels from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Early Pakistan team news
Despite that shock defeat to the USA, Pakistan may stick with an unchanged team with their four-pronged seam attack likely to do damage on a fast, bowler-friendly surface.
Usman Khan should remain in an otherwise highly-experienced top four, though the talented Saim Ayub may be considered.
Predicted Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Early India team news
Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after taking his side to the brink of victory over Ireland, but the India skipper played down injury fears afterwards and should be fit to open once more.
Having named a spin-heavy squad, all three of India’s specialist seamers were deployed in their first game and seem likely to continue at the same venue.
Predicted India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Everything you need to know about India v Pakistan
A crunch T20 World Cup clash has become virtually must-win for Pakistan after a shock defeat in a super over to the USA in Dallas on Thursday.
With only two teams progressing from Group A, defeat to their neighbours India — who kicked off their campaign with a win over Ireland — could well spell the end of Babar Azam and co’s ambitions.
The playing surface will be in the spotlight, too, with the ICC forced to issue a statement after an unpredictable Nassau County pitch was heavily criticised ahead of this marquee encounter.
Here’s everything you need to know:
We’re in for a treat today. One of cricket, nay sport’s great fixtures taking place in New York as the India-Pakistan rivalry plays out on a fresh stage. Nassau County International Stadium will be rocking!
India vs Pakistan
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of one of the fiercest rivalries in sport taking place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The 2024 T20 World Cup is co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, with the majority of the matches taking place in the Caribbean, but Saturday’s encounter is the flagship match for America.
