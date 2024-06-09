India v Pakistan LIVE: T20 World Cup build-up and latest updates from New York

India will play Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York ( Getty Images )

India take on Pakistan in the most highly-anticipated group match of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

Pakistan were left reeling after a shock super-over defeat to the United States in Dallas on Thursday and will have to bounce back in one of the fiercest rivalries in sport.

Only two teams will qualify from Group A and India started their campaign with a dominant victory over Ireland, as they went into the tournament among the favourites, despite not having won a major international event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, there have been serious questions raised about the playing surface on the pop-up stadium in Nassau County, with the ICC admitting the pitch is not up to standard and would be subject to ‘remedies’ before the flagship game.

Follow all the live action in the blog below.