Fans have joked that Jonny Bairstow should receive a “knighthood” after the England wicketkeeper carried a Just Stop Oil protestor off the pitch at Lord’s.

Early on the opening day of the second Ashes Test in London, three protestors entered the playing area and threw orange powder.

The incident followed similar protests at major events in snooker and rugby earlier this year.

While two of the Just Stop Oil-shirted individuals were dealt with by security staff, Bairstow took matters into his own hands and grabbed the third.

The 33-year-old hoisted the protestor up in the air, carrying them to the boundary before depositing them outside of the field of play.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement that three individuals had been taken into custody.

Bairstow’s intervention drew comparisons with that of Sale Sharks and England flanker Tom Curry, who similarly helped security staff out when Just Stop Oil targeted the Premiership final at Twickenham in May.

“Give Jonny Bairstow a knighthood,” tweeted one watcher. “Casually carrying a Just Stop Oil protestor off the field”.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, joked: “Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already.”

Play was briefly delayed ahead of the second over of the morning session while groundstaff cleared the powder from the playing surface and Bairstow changed his shirt.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was another to poke fun at the incident.

“I didn’t want to say anything, but the one chance that’s come Jonny’s way, he’s held on to so far,” Ponting quipped on Sky Sports.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), who own Lord’s, have previously been criticised for their partnership with JP Morgan, reported to be among the biggest funders of fossil fuel expansion.

“MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s pitch incursion and with the behaviour of the protesters involved,” Guy Lavender, MCC chief executive, said in a statement.

“Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord’s but around the country at other sporting venues.”