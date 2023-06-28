Ashes Test delayed by Just Stop Oil as Jonny Bairstow hauls protester off Lord’s pitch
The England wicketkeeper could be seen dragging one of the protesters off the Lord’s pitch after the start of day one of the second Ashes Test
England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch just minutes into the start of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
Bairstow picked up the protester and carried him off the field to applause at Lord’s before going into the pavilion to change his shirt.
The protester released a batch of orange paint near the wicket after running onto the field, causing a delay of several minutes as grounds staff repaired the pitch.
Bairstow had to change his shirt as he got paint on him in the process of carrying the protester off the pitch.
A second Just Stop Oil protester also made it onto the pitch but was hauled off by security staff.
The Test match then resumed at the start of the second over as Stuart Broad began his spell.
Just Stop Oil have targeted several sporting events this year and managed to disrupt the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in April and the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham in May.
Players also took matters into their own hands at Twickenham as England international Tom Curry helped stewards remove the protester.
More to follow...
