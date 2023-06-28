Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch just minutes into the start of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Bairstow picked up the protester and carried him off the field to applause at Lord’s before going into the pavilion to change his shirt.

The protester released a batch of orange paint near the wicket after running onto the field, causing a delay of several minutes as grounds staff repaired the pitch.

Bairstow had to change his shirt as he got paint on him in the process of carrying the protester off the pitch.

A second Just Stop Oil protester also made it onto the pitch but was hauled off by security staff.

The Test match then resumed at the start of the second over as Stuart Broad began his spell.

Just Stop Oil have targeted several sporting events this year and managed to disrupt the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in April and the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham in May.

Players also took matters into their own hands at Twickenham as England international Tom Curry helped stewards remove the protester.

More to follow...