Man throws water over Just Stop Oil protesters

A man has thrown a bucket of water from a third-floor flat at Just Stop Oil protesters, who were holding up traffic in Camden, London.

Footage shows the Just Stop Oil climate protesters drenched in water while slowly marching in front of traffic.

The man who threw the water appears to shout and swear at the marchers from his balcony.

The climate activists held signs that said “For my family”, “New Oil = Murder” and “I won’t die quietly”.

Vehicles can be heard beeping horns while the cars were stuck behind the demonstrators on the busy London road.