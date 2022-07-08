Tour de France stage 7 LIVE: Tadej Pogacar assumes yellow jersey on route to La Planche des Belles Filles
Will Tadej Pogacar turn the screw as the Tour de France takes on its first mountain stage? Follow all the latest from stage 7
Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France brings a familiar sight over recent years as Tadej Pogacar assumes the yellow jersey once more. The Slovenian produced a typically unstoppable assault on stage 6 to win in Longwy and jump to the top of the general classification, and barely a week into the race he already looks on course to win an historic third successive maillot jaune.
If Pogacar is feeling fresh then he could turn the screw again today on what is the first mountain stage of the Tour, finishing atop the now iconic La Planche des Belles Filles where Chris Froome won in 2012 and where Pogacar himself took control of the 2020 race. Key rivals like Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will hope Pogacar is still feeling the effects of his exertions yesterday as try to challenge his control.
‘The Plank’ gets steeper as it rises towards the finish line, ending on a 24% gradient which will sort the hardy climbers from the rest. It comes after two category three climbs: the Col de Grosse Pierre (3.1km at 6.4%) and Col des Croix (3.2km at 6.3%) and the stage winner will require sharp bike-handling on the descents as well as strong legs on the way up.
Follow all the latest from stage 7 of the Tour de France below.
