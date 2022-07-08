Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1657277401

Tour de France stage 7 LIVE: Tadej Pogacar assumes yellow jersey on route to La Planche des Belles Filles

Will Tadej Pogacar turn the screw as the Tour de France takes on its first mountain stage? Follow all the latest from stage 7

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 08 July 2022 11:50
Comments
<p>Tadej Pogacar is back in the lead rider’s yellow jersey</p>

Tadej Pogacar is back in the lead rider’s yellow jersey

(Getty)

Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France brings a familiar sight over recent years as Tadej Pogacar assumes the yellow jersey once more. The Slovenian produced a typically unstoppable assault on stage 6 to win in Longwy and jump to the top of the general classification, and barely a week into the race he already looks on course to win an historic third successive maillot jaune.

If Pogacar is feeling fresh then he could turn the screw again today on what is the first mountain stage of the Tour, finishing atop the now iconic La Planche des Belles Filles where Chris Froome won in 2012 and where Pogacar himself took control of the 2020 race. Key rivals like Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will hope Pogacar is still feeling the effects of his exertions yesterday as try to challenge his control.

‘The Plank’ gets steeper as it rises towards the finish line, ending on a 24% gradient which will sort the hardy climbers from the rest. It comes after two category three climbs: the Col de Grosse Pierre (3.1km at 6.4%) and Col des Croix (3.2km at 6.3%) and the stage winner will require sharp bike-handling on the descents as well as strong legs on the way up.

Follow all the latest from stage 7 of the Tour de France below.

Recommended

1657277396

Tour de France 2022 – stage 7

‘The Plank’ gets steeper as it rises towards the finish line, ending on a 24% gradient which will sort the hardy climbers from the rest. It comes after two category three climbs: the Col de Grosse Pierre (3.1km at 6.4%) and Col des Croix (3.2km at 6.3%) and the stage winner will require sharp bike-handling on the descents as well as strong legs on the way up.

Lawrence Ostlere8 July 2022 11:49
1657277292

Tour de France 2022 – stage 7

If Pogacar is feeling fresh then he could turn the screw again today on what is the first mountain stage of the Tour, finishing atop the now iconic La Planche des Belles Filles where Chris Froome won in 2012 and where Pogacar himself took control of the 2020 race. Key rivals like Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will hope Pogacar is still feeling the effects of his exertions yesterday as try to challenge his control.

Lawrence Ostlere8 July 2022 11:48
1657277004

Tour de France 2022 – stage 7

Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France brings a familiar sight over recent years as Tadej Pogacar assumes the yellow jersey once more. The Slovenian produced a typically unstoppable assault on stage 6 to win in Longwy and jump to the top of the general classification, and barely a week into the race he already looks on course to win an historic third successive maillot jaune.

Lawrence Ostlere8 July 2022 11:43

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in