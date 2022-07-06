Tour de France stage 5 LIVE: Latest updates on 157km route over treacherous cobblestones
Follow all the latest updates as the peloton takes on 11 treacherous cobblestone sectors en route from Lille to Arenberg Port du Hainaut
The 2022 Tour de France has been a relative breeze for most of the riders so far, bar a couple of minor crashes towards the end of the sprint stages. There’s been Geraint Thomas’s unwanted gilet and Jasper Philipsen’s mistaken celebration, but most of the tribulations have been minor compared to what may be in store on stage 5, as the peloton takes on 11 cobblestone sectors which tend to bring no shortage of drama.
The route is a 157km ride from Lille to Arenberg Port du Hainaut in the north of France. An intermediate sprint early in the piece should bring the sprinters to the fore as they chase points for the green jersey, before the cobbles – or pavé – begin. The same cobblestones which cause such chaos in Paris-Roubaix (dubbed ‘Hell of the North’ for good reason) could well claim abandonments as the riders travel through narrow uneven tracks at high speed. Most of the sectors are around 1.3km long and take around 2 minutes to complete, and the main overall contenders will make it their mission to avoid trouble.
Mathieu van der Poel is the bookies’ favourite today and with good reason, having twice won the cobbled Tour of Flanders. The man in the yellow jersey, Wout van Aert, won sensationally on stage 4 in Calais and will be a contender again here having won cobbled classics like Gent-Wevelgem, while Dylan van Baarle (Ineos), Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step) all have cobble wins on their palmarès.
Stage 5 profile
The day’s profile is a little hilly in places – there are some uphill cobbled sections which drain the legs – but overall it is the terrain rather than the relief which will shape the day.
Stage 5 route map
Today’s route map shows how the peloton will head south from Lille, through an intermediate sprint point, before reaching the cobbles and winding east towards the finish. The key here on the right shows the difficulties of each section of pavé – the most challenging parts come in the first half of the 11 sectors.
Stage 5 start time
The stage is scheduled to begin at around 1pm BST and should finish around 4:30m BST.
How to watch on TV and online
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Stage 4 recap
Jasper Philipsen: “I thought I had won but then I saw Van Aert in front and I never knew he was in front, so yeah. I felt good but at the moment I’m just a bit disappointed. On the climb I never saw him riding in front, it’s a disappointment for sure.”
He added: “For four or five seconds I honestly thought I won, it will make funny images in the end. I didn’t want this though so it’s a bit s**t also. I just didn’t know he [Van Aert] was in front. I also never heard on the radio so yeah that’s a shame and why I sprinted for the win.”
Stage 4 recap
Not everyone realised Van Aert had got away, mind you. Jasper Philipsen clearly missed the moment his fellow Belgian scampered up the road, because when the Belgian sprinter crossed the line in second place he celebrated with a roar and a beat of his chest, thinking he’d clinched the first Tour de France stage of his career.
Tour de France rider mistakenly celebrates after thinking he won stage
The Belgian punched the air and roared thinking he had clinched the first Tour de France stage win of his career
Stage 4 recap
A reminder of what happened yesterday, as Wout van Aert surged away in the yellow jersey on the final climb of the day, and no one could live with him:
Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France
The Jumbo-Visma rider went one better after finishing second in the opening three stages.
Tour de France stage 5
