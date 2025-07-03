Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 112th Tour de France begins on Saturday, 5 July and betting sites have put together a package of Tour de France odds for the most prestigious cycling event in the world.

The Tour remains the pinnacle of the sport for most cyclists, with even a single stage win ranking among career-best achievements, with riders covering approximately 3,500km in total, travelling from Lille all the way down to Montpellier and back to Paris.

The race takes place across 21 stages, and its nature—from its length to the difficulty and set-up of different stages—means that it offers a wide range of betting opportunities, from stage winner to more long-term bets like the general classification winner (yellow jersey), King of the Mountain (polka dot jersey), and points classification (green jersey).

This page will detail the latest Tour de France odds for the main markets offered by gambling sites during the 2025 edition of the race. We use the latest Tour de France betting odds from the bookmakers to offer readers optimum value on wagering on the 112th edition of the competition.

Readers will find the top value Tour de France odds on this page, with live odds that will update regularly throughout the race – so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the best Tour de France 2025 odds.

All cycling betting odds come from our recommended sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Tour de France Winner Odds

Wearing the Tour de France’s Yellow Jersey is one of the greatest honours in cycling, with the fastest rider in the race sporting the maillot jaune.

The leader of the General Classification wears the Yellow Jersey during the race and given the different stages, which include mountain rides and time trials, only a well-rounded rider will be wearing yellow when the Tour de France heads to Paris for the final stage.

Tadej Pogacar was the victor in 2024, with the Slovenian sealing victory in the final time trial in Nice, and he beat nearest challenger Jonas Vingegaard by 6 minutes and 17 seconds across the race.

The three-time Tour winner is a huge favourite in this year’s Tour de France winner odds and has looked in excellent form in 2025 with Pogacar having won the Criterium du Dauphine, Tour de Flanders and Liege–Bastogne–Liege races already.

Past Tour de France Winners and Odds

The table below details the past five Tour De France winners along with their pre-race Tour de France odds.

Year Winner Pre-race TdF odds 2024 Tadej Pogacar 9/20 2023 Jonas Vingegaard 21/20 2022 Jonas Vingegaard 4/1 2021 Tadej Pogacar 3/2 2020 Tadej Pogacar 25/1

Tour de France odds: King of the Mountains

The King of the Mountains title, also known as the polka dot jersey, is awarded to the rider who gains the most points in reaching mountain summits first.

Of course, points for this classification – also known as the ‘mountains classification’ – are awarded during mountain stages, with climbing specialists usually the top contenders.

To that end, this market is often won by pure climbers and breakaway specialists rather than General Classification contenders – in fact, only eight riders have ever won both the Yellow and Polka Dot Jerseys.

Nevertheless, Tadej Pogacar is one of those riders to do the double, achieving it twice – in 2020 and 2021 and he’s the favourite to win the jersey that was claimed by Richard Carapaz last year.

Tour de France Betting Odds: Points Classification

The green jersey is awarded to the leader of the points classification, which gives points for high finishes and for winning intermediate sprints. Contrary to the polka dot jersey, this classification focuses more on sprinters and consistent finishers.

Points are awarded for the first 15 finishers in each type of stage, with 50 awarded to the rider who crosses the line first in a ‘flat’ stage finish, 30 awarded for first in a ‘hilly finish’ and 20 for first in a mountain stage, time trial or intermediate sprint. 15th place would receive two points in the first two, and one in the other three stages, for example.

The points classification is calculated by adding up the points collected across these stages, and due to the nature of the award system, sprinters usually excel in the battle for the green jersey, which was won by Biniam Girmay in 2024.

Tour de France Odds Explained

The cycling odds on this page are collected from betting sites that have been licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

This page only displays the best odds on Tour de France betting for each competitor in that market, and the the prices are live, meaning they’ll update instantly if the bookies decide to make any changes.

With that in mind, remember to check back throughout the Tour de France to find the best cycling odds for the Grand Tour event.

