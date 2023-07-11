The peloton in action during stage 10 of the Tour de France (EPA)

The 2023 Tour de France resumes after the first rest day with a hilly 167km stage 10 on Tuesday. Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel should be contenders to win the stage but will probably need to get themselves into a breakaway. Both riders are yet to win a stage in this Tour

This route takes the peloton into the centre of France, beginning from Vulcania, passing through the Volcans d’Auvergne regional park and finishing down in the small town of Issoire.

There are five categorised climbs, including Col de Guery and the Croix Saint-Robert which will make it a draining ride as there are no sustained flat sections to aid recovery. The sprinters will sit this out with the victor likely to come from the breakaway, as the general classification contenders, such as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, save their legs for the more difficult stages to come.

Follow all the action from stage 10 below: