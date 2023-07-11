Tour de France 2023 stage 10 LIVE: Frenetic start as peloton takes hilly route to Issoire today
The Tour resumes after a rest day with a 167km up-and-down ride to the centre of France
The 2023 Tour de France resumes after the first rest day with a hilly 167km stage 10 on Tuesday. Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel should be contenders to win the stage but will probably need to get themselves into a breakaway. Both riders are yet to win a stage in this Tour
This route takes the peloton into the centre of France, beginning from Vulcania, passing through the Volcans d’Auvergne regional park and finishing down in the small town of Issoire.
There are five categorised climbs, including Col de Guery and the Croix Saint-Robert which will make it a draining ride as there are no sustained flat sections to aid recovery. The sprinters will sit this out with the victor likely to come from the breakaway, as the general classification contenders, such as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, save their legs for the more difficult stages to come.
Follow all the action from stage 10 below:
Tour de France stage 10
117km to go: The riders are around 10km away from today’s intermediate sprint at Le Mont-Dore. This one isn’t going to factor into the race for the green jersey as the top contenders are right at the back of the field due to the frantic start to today’s stage.
Kasper Asgreen, Georg Zimmermann, Nick Schultz, Esteban Chaves, Pello Bilbao, Warren Barguil and Mattias Skjelmose still lead the way and are quickly approaching the base of the Col de la Croix Saint-Robert.
Tour de France stage 10
121km to go: There’s a battle going on at the front of the race with a few different groups trying to position themselves in a breakaway.
They’ve been riding for a touch over 50km and it’s yet to settle down. Kasper Asgreeen, Georg Zimmerman and Warrenn Barguil are in this group of seven riders trying to escape from the bunch.
Ben O’Connor leads a separate group of four riders trying to chase the down, about 15 seconds behind with the yellow and white jersey holders, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, drawn back into the peloton which is nearer to 30 seconds back.
Tour de France stage 10
127km to go: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard lead the group behind the leaders and steps on the pedal to close the gap to a few seconds.
There’s aprun 35/36 riders pretty much all together near the front with the rest of the peloton over two minutes behind.
Tour de France stage 10
131km to go: Julian Alaphilippe and Matej Mohoric are being chased down by four other riders - Krist Neilands, Nelson Oliveira, Lilian Calmejane, and Georg Zimmermann.
Further back there’s a bit of movement from the group behind the peloton as a few riders attempt to close the gap on the yellow jersey group.
Tour de France stage 10
135km to go: Wout van Aert is having a tough time of things in the group that is 1min 46sec behind the yellow jersey cluster. This start isn’t what many people would have predicted this morning.
Tour de France stage 10
136km to go: The main bulk of the peloton reins in the two leaders as they move down the hill. Julian Alaphilippe attacks the descent with only Matej Mohoric joining him.
The duo work their way to a 15 second lead over the yellow jersey.
Tour de France stage 10
139.8km to go: Inside the final 500m of the category three climb up Col de Guery. There’s about 60 riders spread out over at the front of the race.
Krist Neilands is now out on his own in front and is moving very well. The yellow jersey group are about 30 seconds behind him with others dropping further back.
Wout Poels catches up to Neilands just before the top and summits in first place.
Tour de France stage 10
142km to go: It’s going to be tough for the riders today. There’s a further 2km to go before they reached the peak of Col de Guery. This is a 7.8km category three climb with an average gradient of 5%.
Once this is done there are just three more category climbs before a long descent down to Issoire.
Tour de France stage 10
144km to go: There are battles and breaks throughout the peloton as the riders string themselves out along the road. Five riders comprising of Michal Kwiatkowski, Krist Neilands, Clement Champoussin, Louis Meintjes, and Christopher Juul-Jensen now lead as the breakaway group hits the slopes of Col de Guéry.
Tour de France stage 10
So, this is a longish 167km route up and down five categorised climbs, including the sizeable Col de Guery (7.8km at 5%) and the Croix Saint-Robert (6km at 6.3%).
There are very little opportunities to relax on flat sections and this stage should be decided by whoever gets in the breakaway.
The race begin half an hour or so ago and with 146km to go there’s already been plenty of movement.
A front group formed of Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, Tadej Pogacar, Michal Kwiatkowski, Alberto Bettiol, Rémi Cavagna, Pello Bilbao, Mattias Skjelmose, Louis Meintjes, Ion Izagirre, Matteo Jorgenson, Gregor Mühlberger, Romain Bardet, Krists Neilands, Corbin Strong, Simon Yates, Clément Champoussin, Maxim Van Gils and Anton Charmig is breaking away from the peloton.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies