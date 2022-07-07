Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tour de France 2022 Stage 7 preview: Route map and profile of summit finish atop Planche des Belles Filles

The Tour de France takes to the mountains on a 176km route from Tomblaine to a fimiliar finish destination on La Planche des Belles Filles

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 07 July 2022 16:23
Comments

Cycling fans brave the rain for a glimpse of Le Tour in Copenhagen

Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France offers up the first summit finish for the general classification contenders to fight over, and an opportunity for Tadej Pogacar to stamp his authority on the race once more.

Pogacar powered clear to win stage 6 in emphatic style and the reigning champion is already looking good for a third yellow jersey.

La Super Planche des Belles Filles (7km at 8.7% average gradient) has become a modern classic on the Tour. It is where Chris Froome won in 2012 and where Pogacar took control of the 2020 edition, and the Slovenian 23-year-old could come to the fore once more to make a statement, and even snatch the yellow jersey as he attempts to win his third successive Tour.

‘The Plank’ gets steeper as it rises towards the finish line, ending on a 24% gradient which will sort the hardy climbers from the rest. It comes after two category three climbs: the Col de Grosse Pierre (3.1km at 6.4%) and Col des Croix (3.2km at 6.3%) and the stage winner will require sharp bike-handling on the descents as well as strong legs on the way up.

A breakaway of serious climbers could stick it out to the end but typically this stage has served up a contest between the GC riders, and tends to offers an early indication of who might be strongest when it comes to the highest climbs of the Alps and Pyrenees.

Recommended

Pogacar is the favourite here, while riders like Dan Martinez and Geraint Thomas (Ineos), Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and Ben O’Connor (Ag2R) are all contenders – the Australian O’Connor won a first-week mountain stage on last year’s Tour. For an outside bet, how about Nairo Quintana who tends to grab a mountain stage at some point, albeit normally at higher altitude than this route.

Stage 7 profile

Stage 7 profile

(letour)

Stage 7 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 12.15pm BST and should finish around 4:30pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Recommended

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in