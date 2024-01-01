What time is Luke Littler playing his World Darts Championship quarter-final today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship today as he takes on Brendan Dolan for a place in the semi-finals.

Littler’s latest victim was Raymond van Barneveld, a legend of the game who claimed his fifth world title back in 2007, three weeks before Littler was born. But he was blown away at Alexandra Palace as Littler stormed into the quarter-finals.

The 16-year-old has burst onto the scene at Alexandra Palace and became the youngest player to reach the last eight when he hammered his hero Van Barneveld. That set up a winnable tie with Northern Irishman Dolan, who has seen off former world champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson in the last two rounds, on New Year’s Day and he is now dreaming of lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on Wednesday.

“I have certainly broken the rules and records already but I know if my game is there I can beat even more records,” Littler said. “My game is there, it is every darting kid’s, man’s, whoever’s dream to win it. I have certainly got the game, it is whatever happens on the day, whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

What time is Luke Littler playing today?

The afternoon session kicks off at 12.30pm GMT today at Alexandra Palace with Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey. With matches now best-of-nine leg contests at the quarter-final stage, we can expect Brendan Dolan vs Luke Littler to get going at around 2pm.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

Brendan Dolan vs Luke Littler

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Rob Cross or Chris Dobey vs Brendan Dolan or Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen or Scott Williams vs Dave Chisnall or Luke Humphries

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final