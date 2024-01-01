When is Luke Littler playing his World Darts Championship semi-final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship on Tuesday evening as he takes on Rob Cross for a place in the final.

Littler’s latest victim was Brendan Dolan, a darts veteran playing in his 15th World Championship. Littler took the initiative early on and quickly amassed a 4-0 lead in terms of sets. Dolan managed to nick on back against the throw but the 16-year-old continued his rise to the top and claimed a spot in the final four.

The teenager has burst onto the scene at Alexandra Palace and became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals when he hammered Dolan. That victory comes after he defeated his hero, Raymond van Barneveld in the previous round and now the youngster is targeting a spot in the showpiece match.

“I have certainly broken the rules and records already but I know if my game is there I can beat even more records,” Littler said. “My game is there, it is every darting kid’s, man’s, whoever’s dream to win it. I have certainly got the game, it is whatever happens on the day, whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

What time is Luke Littler playing today?

The evening session kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Tuesday at Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler vs Rob Cross. With matches now best-of-11 set contests at the semi-final stage, we can expect Littler to take to the stage around 7.45pm.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on 15 December and running through to the final on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Monday January 1

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Rob Cross or Chris Dobey vs Brendan Dolan or Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen or Scott Williams vs Dave Chisnall or Luke Humphries

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final