What time is Luke Littler playing in the World Darts Championship final today?

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship this evening as he takes on Luke Humphries in the final at Alexandra Palace.

Littler has enjoyed a remarkable run on his debut at the tournament, demolishing the likes of Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and Andrew Gilding with a composure and maturity far beyond his 16 years.

He became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals when he hammered Dolan but then performed even better in the last four to sweep aside 2018 champion Rob Cross 6-2 as he continues to show no signs of nerves. Now, Littler is attempting to replicate Cross’s achievement of six years ago and become world champion on his first appearance in the tournament.

But pre-competition favourite Humphries won’t be a pushover, with this season’s form horse also gunning for a first world title and thumping Scott Williams 6-0 in the semi-finals with a three-dart average of more than 108 to lay down a huge marker.

What time is Luke Littler playing today?

The final session kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday at Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries. The final is a best-of-13-set marathon and we can expect the two Lukes to take the stage around 8.15pm.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on 15 December and running through to the final on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Wednesday January 3

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final – Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries