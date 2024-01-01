✕ Close World Darts Championship: Michael Smith says he doesn’t want to be ‘former world champion’

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is back in action at the World Darts Championship taking on Brendan Dolan for a place in the semi-finals.

Littler, who is only 16, has captured the hearts of darts fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, after adding five-time world champion and icon of the sport Raymond van Barneveld to his list of scalps on Saturday night. That victory has set up this quarter-final contest with Dolan, the Northern Irishman who has knocked on Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson on his own surprise surge through the rounds.

“I have certainly broken the rules and records already but I know if my game is there I can beat even more records,” Littler said. “My game is there, it is every darting kid’s, man’s, whoever’s dream to win it. I have certainly got the game, it is whatever happens on the day, whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

Follow the match below and get all the latest darts betting sites offers here.