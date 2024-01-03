World Darts Championship final LIVE: Teenage sensation Luke Littler chases historic win against Luke Humphries
Will Luke Littler’s remarkable run end with a fairytale finish against the new world No 1?
Teenage superstar Luke Littler is one win away from history as the 16-year-old takes on Luke Humphries in the World Darts Championship final.
Littler’s remarkable run at Alexandra Palace continued with a dominant 6-2 semi-final win against Rob Cross, setting up a tilt at triumph as the debutant continues to thrive on darts’ biggest stage. Cheshire’s Littler, who will not turn 17 until later this month, produced an outstanding performance to captivate a crowd firmly behind a remarkable underdog story, outscoring 2018 champion Cross.
The teenager has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history, with five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld among his victims en route to Wednesday night’s final.
He will face a major challenge in the decider with Humphries in outstanding form. The pre-tournament favourite swept aside Scott Williams in his semi-final, taking the match without losing a set and climbing to No 1 in the world. The three-time major winner will now bid to spoil Littler’s party and claim the World Championship crown for the first time.
Follow all the live build-up below
Who is Luke Humphries?
And what about his opponent? Luke Humphries may have been right among the favourites entering this festive fortnight of arrows and action but this is new territory for him, too. Lawrence Ostlere looks at the story of a 28-year-old who has had to battle adversity to reach the top.
Meet Luke Littler - the 16-year-old darts prodigy flying at Ally Pally
So how has Luke Littler come from nowhere to produce this remarkable run? Here’s a little bit more about the teenager just six sets away from getting his hands on darts’ biggest prize.
World Darts Championship final LIVE
It all gets going at 7.30pm GMT this evening, our two combatants bidding to be the Luke with the coolest hand in the heat of Ally Pally battle. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final:
World Darts Championship final LIVE
It’s here! Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s coverage of World Darts Championship final day, with Alexandra Palace sure to be rocking later as an expectant crowd ready themselves for one last contest to decide this remarkable edition.
Teenage phenom Luke Littler is just one match away from completing an extraordinary triumph, the 16-year-old in irresistable form in his semi-final win over former champion Rob Cross and now bidding to become champion on debut to complete a fairytale sporting story.
Standing in his way is the new number one - Luke Humphries climbed to the top of the world rankings with a 6-0 thrashing of Scott Williams yesterday. Can the pre-tournament favourite dash Littler’s teenage dream? We’ll have all the build-up right through to tonight’s action, so follow along!
Follow all the build-up to the world darts final tonight between Luke Humphries and Luke Littler.
