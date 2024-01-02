✕ Close Luke Littler confident he can 'go all the way' in World Championship

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship tonight Tuesday as he faces Rob Cross for a place in the final.

The 16-year-old Littler eased past Brendan Dolan to reach the final four and will now look to defeat former World Champion Rob Cross for a place in Wednesday’s final, which would make him the youngest ever player to do so. Cross - who won the tournament back in 2018 on debut - booked his place in the semi-finals after a miraculous display on Monday, fighting back from 4-0 down to defeat the in-form Chris Dobey 5-4.

In the other semi-final, pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries will take on Scott Williams for a place in the final. Humphries reached this stage after a comprehensive win over Dave Chisnall, while Williams produced one of the shocks of the tournament to defeat three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals.

