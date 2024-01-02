Luke Littler vs Rob Cross LIVE: World Darts Championship semi-final score and latest updates
Can 16-year-old Luke Littler reach the World Darts Championship final on debut?
Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship tonight Tuesday as he faces Rob Cross for a place in the final.
The 16-year-old Littler eased past Brendan Dolan to reach the final four and will now look to defeat former World Champion Rob Cross for a place in Wednesday’s final, which would make him the youngest ever player to do so. Cross - who won the tournament back in 2018 on debut - booked his place in the semi-finals after a miraculous display on Monday, fighting back from 4-0 down to defeat the in-form Chris Dobey 5-4.
In the other semi-final, pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries will take on Scott Williams for a place in the final. Humphries reached this stage after a comprehensive win over Dave Chisnall, while Williams produced one of the shocks of the tournament to defeat three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the live updates below
Scott Williams after yet another upset
Luke Littler’s journey has stolen the spotlight but the performance of Scott Williams is equally noteworthy.
The unseeded Englishman had already dumped out two top-ten players to reach the quarter-finals but produced the shock of the tournament to defeat three-time champ Michael van Gerwen.
Williams said of his famous win: “Words don’t describe it, I am very, very happy.
“Michael is probably the best player in my generation, to be here is crazy ridiculous, but he wasn’t the Michael van Gerwen we have seen over the last few games, but I don’t really care.
“I am just happy to be here for another day. It is not about what he did in this game, it is about what I did. I hit my doubles and my treble 20s.”
Rob Cross looks to spoil the party
Standing between Littler and a place in tomorrow’s final is eighth seed Rob Cross who pulled off a miraculous comeback to reach the final four.
Cross looked dead and buried when he was 4-0 down after barely 45 minutes as Chris Dobey played one of the matches of his life before the former electrician sparked into life and reeled off five successive sets to win 5-4.
The 33-year-old knows a thing or two about making a splash in this tournament, having demolished the legendary Phil Taylor to win the 2018 World Championship on debut but says he will try to block out the noise as he looks to reach the World Championship final for the first time since his maiden win.
“Everyone loves an underdog story,” Cross said of Littler’s journey. “It took a bit of pressure off me winning it first time as well.
“He’s fantastic and he deserves all the luck in the world - he is a nice young boy. Tomorrow we play darts, though, and I have to go down to business.”
Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship
The 16-year-old has taken Alexandra Palace by storm and became the youngest semi-finalist ever after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.
Littler now has a final-four clash against Rob Cross for a place in tomorrow’s final.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new darting sensation:
Littler has had Alexandra Palace rocking with four impressive wins to advance to the last eight
Luke Littler confident of Ally Pally glory as Michael van Gerwen dumped out
Luke Littler says it is going to take something special to stop him becoming world darts champion and his path to Alexandra Palace glory became clearer after three-time winner Michael van Gerwen crashed out.
The 16-year-old has taken the World Championship by storm and continued his amazing journey by becoming the youngest semi-finalist ever after beating Brendan Dolan 5-1.
It was a new year but the same old brilliance from the precocious Littler, who is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.
A semi-final against 2018 winner Rob Cross is next up but he will no longer have to meet Van Gerwen in the final after the Dutchman suffered one of the biggest shocks in recent times, going out 5-3 to unseeded Scott Williams in the last eight.
Here’s a recap of last night’s action:
The 16-year-old is the youngest player to ever make the last four.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the World Darts Championship semi-finals - and what an evening we have in store for you!
After a mouthwatering set of quarter-finals on Monday, the final four return to the Alexandra Palace as they look to make it to tomorrow’s final. First up, teenage sensation Luke Littler will look to continue his fairytale story as he takes on former World Champion Rob Cross.
After that, pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries will take on Scott Williams for a place in the final.
Stay tuned right here for all the build-up and live updates!
