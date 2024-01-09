Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the aftermath of a historic and memorable World Darts Championships at the start of the year, the Premier League Darts is only around the corner.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler rose from anonymity to fame with his incredible run to the final, where he was pipped to the trophy by world No 1 Luke Humphries.

Littler, aged 16, became the youngest-ever World Championship finalist, and captured the attention of the nation, with a record 4.8m tuning into the final.

The youngster from Warrington will become the youngest Premier League contestant in history (although he will have turned 17 by then), having been given one of four wildcard places for the tournament.

When is the Premier League Darts?

The tournament last 17 nights and runs between February until May every Thursday.

What is the format?

The Premier League Darts has taken place since 2005, but since 2022, each night has become a mini-tournament with eight players competing in four quarter-finals, with the winners going through until the winner of the night is declared.

Every match is a best-of-11 legs, and the winner gets five points, runner-up three points and the losing two semi-finalists two points.

Towards the end of the tournament, the top four players in the table at the end of night 16 in Sheffield will go through to the play-offs in London on 23 May, which will be held at the O2 Arena. That night, the player at the top of the table will play fourth and second take on third in two semi-finals which are the best-of-19 legs. The winner will play a 21-legged final and the champion is crowned.

Who will be in it?

The top four ranked players, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall will be joined by four wildcards - Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.

Schedule: