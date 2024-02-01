Premier League Darts 2024 schedule, start time, TV channel and live stream

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Premier League Darts returns this week as the eight-man series gets underway in Cardiff on Thursday evening.

Eight of the best players in the world – including Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price – go head to head in a mini-tournament in a different city every Thursday evening before crowning an overall champion in London in May.

Last year, Jonny Clayton, Van Gerwen, Smith and Price made the playoffs as the top four after 16 nights of action, with Van Gerwen emerging triumphant at the O2 Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 tournament:

What is the Premier League darts?

One of the sport’s most popular events, the Premier League darts sees eight of the world’s best players invited to compete in a mini tournament every Thursday evening, with each leg taking place in a different city around the UK and western Europe.

Every match is best-of-11 legs and each result contributes to an overall league table, with the winner getting five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points. The top four players after 16 rounds heading to the Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on 23 May, where an overall champion will be crowned.

Who is playing in the Premier League?

Eight players are invited to take part in the Premier League – the top four players on the Order of Merit after the World Championship and four further players chosen as wildcards by the PDC, darts’ governing body.

Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall qualified automatically, with the PDC then giving wildcards to Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are two of the eight stars competing in the Premier League (EPA)

When does it start?

The 2024 edition of the Premier League starts at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Thursday, 1 February with play getting underway at 7pm. Night Two takes place in Berlin a week later with an event every seven days after that.

How can I watch the Premier League darts?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every night of Premier League action on Sky Sports. Night One is on Thursday, 1 February live from the Utilita Arena, Cardiff on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule?

February 1: Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena) February 8: Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena) February 15: Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra)

Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra) February 22: Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena) February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint)

Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint) March 7: Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre)

Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre) March 14: Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena) March 21: Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena)

Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena) March 28: Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena)

Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena) April 4: Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena)

Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena) April 11: Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena) April 18: Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy) April 25: Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena) May 2: Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live)

Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live) May 9: Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena) May 16: Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena) May 23: Premier League Play-Offs - London (The O2)

What are the fixtures?

Each mini-tournament sees four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final played. The quarter-finals for each night have already been decided.

Night One, Thursday February 1 - Utility Arena, Cardiff

Quarter-Finals and estimated start times:

Peter Wright v Rob Cross - 7:10pm

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall - 7:40pm

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith - 8:10pm

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries - 8:40pm

Night Two, Thursday February 8 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals:

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Rob Cross

Luke Humphries v Peter Wright

Night Three, Thursday February 15 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals:

Rob Cross v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler

Night Four, Thursday February 22 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals:

Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Luke Humphries

Peter Wright v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Night Five,Thursday February 29 - Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals:

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael Smith

Night Six,Thursday March 7 - Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals:

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Night Seven,Thursday March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals:

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Night 8,Thursday March 21 - 3Arena, Dublin

Quarter-Finals:

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine,Thursday March 28 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals:

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Night 10,Thursday April 4 - AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals:

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Night 11,Thursday April 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals:

Peter Wright v Luke Humphries

Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Night 12,Thursday April 18 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals:

Michael Smith v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries

Night 13,Thursday April 25 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals:

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Night 14,Thursday May 2 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals:

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Night 15,Thursday May 9 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals:

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Night 16,Thursday May 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Quarter-Finals:

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Premier League play-offs,Thursday May 23 - The O2, London