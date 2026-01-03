Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
What time is World Darts Championship final, TV channel and how to watch online

Luke Littler will face Gian van Veen in what is sure to be an electric fight for the title at Alexandra Palace

(AP)

The final of the PDC World Darts Championship will see 18-year-old star Luke Littler bid to defend his title against another one of darts’ most formidable young talents, Gian van Veen.

The pair could ignite a generational rivalry on Saturday night at Alexandra Palace, but world No 1 Littler may have the edge after cruising through the semi-finals with ease, beating Ryan Searle - one of the tournament’s feelgood stories - 6-1.

Van Veen meanwhile beat two-time world champion Gary Anderson in an instant classic, ultimately triumphing 6-3 to book his spot in the showpiece - a remarkable achievement given he had never before gone past the second round.

Littler and Van Veen will be in action on Saturday night, with £1,000,000 on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the PDC World Darts Championship final?

Littler and van Veen will face off in the final at 8pm GMT on Saturday 3 January.

The match will be best of 13 sets.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the World Darts Championship final on Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT, and walk-ons from approximately 8.15pm.

