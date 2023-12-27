How to watch the World Darts Championship: TV channel and online stream

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world’s biggest darts tournament has emerged from the Christmas break and is ready to resume as the best players on the planet go toe-to-toe at the Ally Pally to win the sport’s most prestigious title.

England’s Michael Smith triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, winning the title 7-4 against Michael van Gerwen at the start of the year to lift the trophy for the first time. Smith is the No. 1 for this year’s tournament just ahead of last year’s beaten finalist Van Gerwen.

Luke Humphries is seeded third, after winning three televised ranking titles over the last seven weeks while two-time world champion Peter Wright began his campaign as the fourth seed but stunningly exited the tournament pre-Christmas.

2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall are seeded fifth and sixth respectively, while 16-year-old darts prodigy Luke Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Wednesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Scott Williams vs Martin Schindler (R3)

Dave Chisnall vs Gabriel Clemens (R3)

Rob Cross vs Jeffrey de Graaf (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3)

Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3)

Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)

Thursday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Florian Hempel vs Stephen Bunting (R3)

Joe Cullen vs Ryan Searle (R3)

Ross Smith vs Chris Dobey (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan (R3)

Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko (R3)

Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney (R3)

Friday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3)

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)

Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Boris Krcmar v Gary Anderson (R3)

2x Fourth Round

Saturday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7:30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final