Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship on Saturday evening as he faces a clash of the generations against Raymond van Barneveld.

Van Barneveld claimed his fifth world title back in 2007, three weeks before Littler was born, but they will do battle at Alexandra Palace for a place in the last 16 in the second game of the evening session, after Gary Anderson – who lashed out at the press for overhyping the 16-year-old – faces Brendan Dolan to kick things off.

Northern Irishman Dolan stunned former champion Gerwyn Price in the last round and the shocks have continued at Ally Pally with reigning champion Michael Smith crashing out at the hands of Chris Dobey on Friday evening.

Luke Humphries rounds out the evening session against Joe Cullen, having survived a monster scare in the third round against Ricardo Pietreczko – coming from 3-1 down to win 4-3 – while Saturday afternoon sees the likes of Dave Chisnall, Rob Cross and Jonny Clayton back on the stage.

Here’s everything you need to know, and get all the latest darts betting sites offers here.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Saturday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Scott Williams vs Damon Heta (last 16)

Daryl Gurney vs Dave Chisnall (last 16)

Rob Cross vs Jonny Clayton (last 16)

Evening Session (7:30pm)

Brendan Dolan vs Gary Anderson (last 16)

Raymond van Barneveld vs Luke Littler (last 16)

Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen (last 16)

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final