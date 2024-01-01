Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship on Monday as he faces Brendan Dolan for a place in the last four.

Littler’s latest victim was Raymond van Barneveld, a legend of the game who claimed his fifth world title back in 2007, three weeks before Littler was born. But he was blown away at Alexandra Palace as Littler stormed into the quarter-finals.

Gary Anderson – who lashed out at the press for overhyping the 16-year-old – lost out to Brendan Dolan earlier on Saturday. And the shocks have continued at Ally Pally with reigning champion Michael Smith crashing out at the hands of Chris Dobey on Friday evening.

Luke Humphries managed to clinch an absolute classic against Joe Cullen, winning the match via a sudden death leg with a 100 check out, to reach the last eight too.

Here’s everything you need to know, and get all the latest darts betting sites offers here.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship are being held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

Brendan Dolan vs Luke Littler

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Rob Cross or Chris Dobey vs Brendan Dolan or Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen or Scott Williams vs Dave Chisnall or Luke Humphries

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final