Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Betting Tips

Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris to finish as the top two - 21/20 Bet365

Kimi Antonelli to finish on the podium - 7/2 William Hill

Formula 1 comes to Europe for the first time in 2025 this weekend with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where the latest chapter in an intriguing Championship battle is set to be written.

Oscar Piastri further cemented his title credentials last time out with a dominant win in Miami, leading home Lando Norris for a one-two finish for McLaren.

That result saw the duo pull further clear at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, with the Australian leading on 131 points, 15 ahead of Norris.

Max Verstappen’s fourth-placed finish in the US means he just about keeps the pace with the McLaren pair, with the Dutchman sitting behind on 99 points, while George Russell continued his impressive start to the season with another podium in Florida.

But as may become the case most weekends this season, it’s the McLaren duo who are the two favourites ahead of the race at Imola, with betting sites pricing Piastri at 5/4 to win ahead of Norris at 7/5.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Betting Preview

While it looks like we may already have a winner in the Constructors’ Championship battle, the fight for the F1 Drivers’ Championship is an interesting two-way fight at this point, with Piastri continuing to challenge the status quo at McLaren of Norris being the top driver.

The duo have been the dominant drivers this year so far, having won all but one race between them, in addition to 1-2 finishes at both Shanghai and Miami.

It is the Australian who has surprised many early on this season by taking control at the top of the standings, having won four races so far in addition to one podium finish at Suzuka.

And unsurprisingly, this form has led to the McLaren drivers being clear favourites ahead of this weekend at Imola, with each driver priced at 4/9 to finish in the top two for the second race running.

Imola is perhaps the most difficult circuit of the season so far, so Norris may have the experience advantage over his teammate – having also finished second here in 2024 – but with the pace that the respective cars have shown so far, a wager on the duo to finish as the top two may interest some F1 bettors at 21/20.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix prediction 1: Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris to finish as the top two - 21/20 Bet365

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Tips: Antonelli to eye Imola podium

18-year-old driver Kimi Antonelli was seen as a gamble when Toto Wolff picked him to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, but the Italian has already impressed early on and landed a surprise maiden pole for the sprint race in Miami, becoming the youngest-ever pole sitter in Formula 1 history.

And ahead of a home race at Imola, the Bologna-born driver will be keen to impress having finished sixth in his last two races.

Teammate George Russell has shown plenty of consistency so far this season with several podium finishes, but if Antonelli can do well in qualifying again, this tight track could give him an advantage if he can show the pace he did in Florida. And with a home crowd behind him, the Italian may just be able to spring a surprise.

It’s an outside shout, but a wager on the youngster to finish on the podium could provide value at 7/2 with F1 betting sites.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix prediction 2: Kimi Antonelli to finish on the podium - 7/2 William Hill

