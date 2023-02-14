Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

AC Milan face Tottenham in the Champions League round of 16 tonight with Spurs looking to respond from a woeful weekend display.

The reigning Serie A champions lost three in a row against Lazio, Sassuolo and Inter but Olivier Giroud’s winner saw them respond with a 1-0 victory against Torino on Friday.

Milan last reached the knockout stage of the Champions League in 2014 but the Italian side were knocked out by eventual runners-up Atletico Madrid.

Spurs, meanwhile, welcomed Antonio Conte back to the dugout after gallbladder surgery but the head coach watched on as his side lost 4-1 against Leicester City.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AC Milan v Tottenham?

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

Milan vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Spurs face a midfield crisis with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for the rest of the season after the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the fixture against Leicester. Yves Bissouma is also injured while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable through suspension. Captain Hugo Lloris and left-back Ryan Sessegnon also miss out through injury.

Milan are boosted by the return of Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer but remain without Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mike Maignan.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Odds

AC Milan: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 9/5

Prediction

With both sides’ inconsistent league form, it is tough to know how this fixture will turn out. A home crowd combined with Spurs’ massive absentees in the middle of the park will make Milan favourites but the away side’s dogged display against Man City may provide the blueprint for a snatch-and-grab away performance. AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham