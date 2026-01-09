Afcon 2025 live: Cameroon and Morocco to meet in quarter-final showdown after Senegal v Mali
Who will book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals?
The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with three of the tournament favourites eyeing for a place in the last four.
Hosts Morocco will face their sternest test of the competition so far as they take on Cameroon, who have already showed their title credentials by holding defending champions Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw.
Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz will look to continue his stellar form for the Atlas Lions, going into the game as Afcon 2025’s top scorer with four goals, though Cameroon have significant firepower of their own in the form of Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo.
The mammoth quarter-final clash will take place after Senegal do battle with Mali, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Kalidou Koulibaly all in action for the championship hopefuls.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon 2025 quarter-finals:
Mali 0-1 Senegal
32 mins: CLOSE! Very nearly a second for Senegal as Papa Gueye fires just wide from outside the box.
That may have already been curtains for Mali had that crept inside the post.
GOAL! Mali 0-1 Senegal (Ndiaye, 28')
Out of almost nothing, Senegal take the lead!
It’s an absolute nightmare for Mali keeper Diarra, who spills Diatta’s low cross and gives Everton’s Ndiaye one of the easiest goals he’ll ever score, prodding home from short range.
Mali have been decent so far against one of the tournament favourites. To go behind like that will sting.
Mali 0-0 Senegal
23 mins: Now that is a blow for Mali.
It’s Bissouma with a silly challenge on Mane to end up in the book, and that yellow card means Mali will be without their captain for the next match, should they progress to the last four.
A semi-final tie against record-winners Egypt or reigning champions Ivory Coast awaits Mali if they overcome Senegal today. Bissouma will only be able to watch on.
Mali 0-0 Senegal
15 mins: Senegal growing in confidence as they take more of a control over this game.
They’ll nevertheless need to stay wary, however, with Mali already cultivating a giant killer reputation at this year’s Afcon.
They frustrated hosts Morocco to a 1-1 draw in the group stage before knocking out World Cup-bound Tunisia out on penalties in the round of 16.
Mali 0-0 Senegal
4 mins: Early penalty shout for Mali as Koulibaly dives in with a rash challenge on Sinayoko just inside the box.
The former Chelsea man gets nowhere near the ball and seems to nick the Mali man before he goes down.
However, the referee waves away the appeals and replays show that the contact was rather minimal, meaning VAR does not intervene.
A positive start from Mali, this.
KICK-OFF! Mali 0-0 Senegal
We are underway in the first quarter-final of the day!
Senegal's route to this stage
Group stage
Senegal 3-0 Botswana | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Senegal 1-1 Congo DR | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Benin 0-3 Senegal | 7:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Round of 16
Senegal 3-1 Sudan | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Mali's route to this stage
Group stage
Mali 1-1 Zambia | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco 1-1 Mali | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Comoros 0-0 Mali | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Round of 16
Mali 1-1 Tunisia - Mali won 3-2 on penalties | 7:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
First up: Mali v Senegal
First on the docket for today’s Afcon quarter-final action is tournament heavyweights Senegal taking on Mali.
Senegal are among the favourites to lift the fabled trophy this year, powered by the likes of ex-Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye.
Mali boast their own strengths, though, with Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma among their more notable players.
Kick-off is just moments away in Tangier - here is the team news:
Key Afcon dates
The knockout stages started on Saturday 3 January.
The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
