Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

The last-eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four. Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history. Follow all the build-up, team news and match action below. Get the latest match odds here.