Ajax v Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest score, goals and updates
Chelsea travel to Amsterdam for their quarter-final first leg against underdogs Ajax
Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.
The last-eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four. Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.
Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history. Follow all the build-up, team news and match action below. Get the latest match odds here.
4’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea
A first corner in the first couple of minutes; it’s too long for a headed chance but Kaneryd keeps it alive with some smart footwork at the far post.
James is then played in down the left channel and her cross is eventually half-volley wide by Perisset.
Couple of half-decent openings for the visitors.
1’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea
We are underway! Early mishap almost at the back but Chelsea clear their lines. Suzanne Bakker already out directing her team from the touchline.
Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE
Anthems done, teams out, handshakes done. We are ready to go in Amsterdam as Chelsea look to continue their path towards that elusive European trophy.
Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE
Just a few minutes to kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Emma Hayes: ‘It wasn’t right’ to call player-to-player relationships ‘inappropriate’
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she “didn’t think it was right to use the term inappropriate” when describing player-to-player relationships within the same squad, adding that her comments this week had been “blown up in an unnecessary way”.
On Thursday, Hayes said player-to-player relationships within the same dressing room can lead to challenges to managers. Hayes made the comments while responding to questions surrounding the topic of coach-to-player relationships, which has come into focus this week after Leicester manager Willie Kirk was suspended by the club amid allegations of a relationship with a player in the Leicester team.
During her answer, Hayes said: “Player-coach relationships - they’re inappropriate, player-to-player relationships are inappropriate.”
The Chelsea squad contains players who are in relationships with each other, including Jess Carter. The England and Chelsea defender is in a relationship with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.
Emma Hayes: 'It wasn't right' to call player-to-player relationships 'inappropriate'
The Chelsea manager clarified her comments after facing criticism on social media
Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE
Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert still finds herself dreaming of a first Champions League trophy despite boss Emma Hayes’ firm reality-rooted approach to the competition.
The Blues, who face Ajax at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday night in the first of their two-leg last-eight encounter, remain on course to become just the second English side to complete a quadruple – with Arsenal Women having done so in 2007 – when Hayes was a member of the Gunners’ coaching staff.
The European club title is the one accolade that has so far eluded Hayes, who after winning 15 trophies in charge of Chelsea will depart at the end of the season to take up her new role as head coach of the United States women’s national team.
Erin Cuthbert still dreaming of first Champions League trophy with Chelsea
The Blues face Ajax at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday night in the first of their two-leg last-eight encounter.
Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE
Sherida Spitse isn’t in the lineup for Ajax tonight but the club captain said ahead of the game:
“Ajax also want to play football and that we are not scared. We are playing with - maybe you can say - with a little bit of attitude, because that is Ajax.”
Emma Hayes pointed out Spitse’s talents as an example of the threat Ajax pose.
“I know Spitse doesn’t play tomorrow but I’m a big fan of hers, I think she’s a marvellous football player. I think they are a club that have serious ambitions in Europe, they’ve demonstrated that so far. Because we’ve played them before we know how good they are so we certainly won’t be going into it with our eyes shut.”
Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE
Ajax got to this stage by finishing second in Group C, behind PSG only on head to head results.
They won three, drew one and lost two, which was enough to finish ahead of Bayern and Roma.
Chelsea were unbeaten with four wins from six, topping Group D ahead of Hacken, Paris FC and Real Madrid.
How to watch Women’s Champions League tonight
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Ajax v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the quarter-final first leg
Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE
Confirmed lineups:
Ajax - Van Eijk, Leuchter, Noordam, Grant, Keijzer, T Hoekstra, Yohannes, Van Gool, De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal
Chelsea - Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken, Reiten, Kaneryd, James
