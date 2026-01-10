Is Algeria v Nigeria on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Afcon quarter-final
The Super Eagles battle the Desert Warriors in the quarter-finals in Marrakesh
A heavyweight quarter-final in the Africa Cup of Nations sees 2019 champions Algeria take on three-time champions Nigeria for a place in the semi-finals.
Vladimir Petkovic’s Algeria have shone throughout, with victories over Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea in the group stage before downing DR Congo in the last 16.
The Desert Warriors will hope to overcome the last eight after exiting the tournament in the quarter-finals in four of the last six appearances in the knock-out stages.
The Super Eagles will be tough opponents, though, with the pedigree to advance at this stage, having reached the semi-finals in 15 of the last 20 appearances at the Afcon, including a runner-up finish last time out.
Redemption from failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup is paramount for Eric Chelle’s men, with a competition-high 12 goals, Victor Osimhen will hope to lead a potent attack into the last four.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match
When is Algeria v Nigeria?
Algeria vs Nigeria will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday, 10 January, 2026 in the Marrakesh Stadium, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
Every Afcon match will be shown on Channel 4’s network, with E4 starting coverage at 3.30pm GMT, including a live stream for mobile users on All 4 and a live blog right here at Independent Sport.
Team news
Ismael Bennacer is a doubt after being substituted against DR Congo. But Jaouen Hadjam is in contention to return. There’s a major doubt over Anis Hadj Moussa, while Samir Chergui and Mohamed Tougai are also fighting to be fit.
The Super Eagles should line up in the 4-4-2 diamond. Akor Adams is available after being granted permission to depart the squad due to personal reasons. Cyriel Dessers remains out with injury and will miss the rest of the tournament.
Predicted line-ups
Algeria XI: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Chaibi; Mahrez, Amoura, Maza
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Lookman; Osimhen, Adams
