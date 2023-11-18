Is Armenia vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euros qualifier

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales have their backs against the wall to try and secure their qualification for Euro 2024, and need a win over Armenia.

The team recovered from a disappointing start to their campaign, but require victories over Armenia and Turkey to finish in the automatic promotion places.

Wales can take encouragement from their 2-1 win over Croatia last month, but lost to both their upcoming opponents in June.

The similarities are clear between this campaign and Wales’ successful Euro 2020 qualification, when they reached the trophy after a strong finish, holding Croatia to a draw before back-to-back wins over Azerbaijan and Hungary secured their place in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know, and get the latest tips and odds for the match here.

When is Wales vs Armenia?

The match takes place tonight, Saturday 18 November, with a kick off time of 2pm GMT, at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Armenia.

How can I watch it?

In the UK the match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 and in the Welsh language on S4C.

Viaplay subscribers can also watch the contest on their website and app, while Channel 4 will show a free live stream in Welsh on their website.

Team news

Brennan Johnson is sift for Wales, with Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson and David Brooks also in contention for what is likely to be a front three, but captain Aaron Ramsey remains injured.

Predicted line-up

Wales XI: Ward, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, James, Ampadu, N Williams, Brooks, Wilson, Moore

Odds

Wales 20/21

Draw 5/2

Armenia 10/3

Prediction

Wales will be able to secure the required win. Wales 2-0 Armenia.