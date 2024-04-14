Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League away games against London sides (W6 D3), having lost eight of their previous nine before this (W1). It’s the Villans’ longest run without defeat in the capital in their league history. Following their 1-0 win against them at Villa Park in December, Unai Emery’s side are looking to complete just their third Premier League double over Arsenal, previously doing so in 1992-93 and 2020-21. The Villans are continuing to battle to finish in the Champions League places this season, and a victory today could see them go three points clear of fifth place Tottenham.
Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title and a victory today would see them go top of the table. The Gunners are on an impressive run of form, winning 10 of their last 11 league games (D1), scoring at least twice in each victory. The Gunners have conceded just four goals across these 11 games, though three of those have been at the Emirates Stadium. Their home ground has been a fortress so far this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing just once in 15 Premier League fixtures (W12 D2). Arsenal have won five of their last six home league games against Aston Villa, losing the other 3-0 in November 2020.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.
