Gyokeres will '100 per cent' be ready for Premier League season - Arteta

Arsenal tackle Athletic Club in a pre-season friendly with Mikel Arteta desperate for momentum to inspire a Premier League title charge.

Viktor Gyokeres is yet to find chemistry with his new teammates and the Swedish striker will likely start here in search of goals following his £64m move from Sporting.

After defeat to Spurs in Hong Kong, Arsenal slipped up at home to Villarreal in a 3-2 loss at the Emirates, though Max Dowman has been a bright spark with the 15-year-old likely to feature this term for the Gunners.

“He [Gyokeres] is getting connections as well outside, which I think is really important with players that are going to help him to get in the position that he needs to get in,” Arteta said. “On his fitness level, he will take another step [on Saturday] and he will be in a better condition.”

It is the final preparation before next Sunday’s league opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

