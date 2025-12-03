Is Arsenal v Brentford on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League leaders Arsenal have another London derby on their hands as they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium just three days after battling to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The Gunners will rue two points dropped against the Blues as they failed to make their numerical advantage count at Stamford Bridge after Moises Caicedo was sent off.

A Mikel Merino header earned Arsenal a point but rather than dominating at set-pieces as normal, they conceded a goal in the same manner, and will need to be sharper against fellow set-piece specialists Brentford.

Meanwhile Keith Andrews’ Bees put three past Burnley in a chaotic 3-1 victory, with Brazil’s Igor Thiago making history for the club as the quickest player to reach 10 goals in one campaign, needing just 13 games. But they’ll have their work cut out at the Emirates, facing the league’s top side having lost five of their six top-flight away games this season.

When is Arsenal v Brentford?

Arsenal host Brentford at the Emirates on Wednesday 3 December, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news?

Arsenal looked troubled in defence without William Saliba against Chelsea, with the Frenchman ruled out after picking up a knock in training, and he appears unlikely to be fit to play today.

Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz remain out of action for the hosts, while the Bees are missing long-term absentees Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva, and cannot field Reiss Nelson against his parent club.

Riccardo Calafiori is one yellow card away from a one-match suspension so Arteta may not risk playing him, opening the door to Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Predicted line-ups

